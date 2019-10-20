By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chocolate Orange Cookies 200G

£ 1.59
£0.80/100g
One cookie
  • Energy552kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2209kJ / 529kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Orange flavoured cookies fully coated in Belgian milk chocolate.
  • With zesty orange oil, coated in silky Belgian milk chocolate. These cookies are packed full of the rich indulgent flavours of zingy orange and coated in a smooth layer of silky Belgian milk chocolate.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Belgian Milk Chocolate (50%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Orange Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 33% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, oats, barley and rye.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (25g)
Energy2209kJ / 529kcal552kJ / 132kcal
Fat30.3g7.6g
Saturates17.7g4.4g
Carbohydrate57.0g14.3g
Sugars36.2g9.1g
Fibre1.9g<0.5g
Protein6.1g1.5g
Salt0.69g0.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

delicious

5 stars

love these, I hope Tesco don't discontinue these like they do their other lovely cookies in the past!

