Tesco Finest Chocolate Orange Cookies 200G

delicious
love these, I hope Tesco don't discontinue these like they do their other lovely cookies in the past!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2209kJ / 529kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Belgian Milk Chocolate (50%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Orange Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 33% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
8 Servings
Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (25g)
|Energy
|2209kJ / 529kcal
|552kJ / 132kcal
|Fat
|30.3g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|17.7g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|14.3g
|Sugars
|36.2g
|9.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
