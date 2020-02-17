By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cookies 250G

4.5(19)Write a review
£ 0.39
£0.16/100g

One biscuit
  • Energy229kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 497kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured cookies with dark chocolate chips.
  • Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (8%), Whey Powder (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Salt.

Dark Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Shea Fat, Sal Fat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

23 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (11g)
Energy2079kJ / 497kcal229kJ / 55kcal
Fat23.7g2.6g
Saturates11.6g1.3g
Carbohydrate63.6g7.0g
Sugars28.0g3.1g
Fibre2.4g0.3g
Protein6.0g0.7g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

19 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Yummm

5 stars

Love these - prefer them to my normal brand! Great value too.

Exceptionally good

4 stars

Exceptionally good

Love These Cookies

5 stars

These are amazing, I prefer them to the leading brand of cookies. Just the right bake, not too soft and not too hard, and a good amount of chocolate chips. Can’t fault them.

They are okay, But could be better.

3 stars

Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cookies are okay, But they do seem to lack flavour, The old Tesco Value Chocolate Chip Cookies were a lot better.

Fabulous cookies at a great price

5 stars

I buy theses biscuits regularly, my children love them and they are half the price of the well known brands and in my opinion taste nicer .

Great value

5 stars

Kids love them just as good as other brands

Great value!

4 stars

My Year 11's will happily eat them in revision sessions, which is good because they cost so much less than the branded ones!

So nice

5 stars

We love these in our household, they taste lovely and fresh. Hate running out of them but for the price I can easily stock up on more

Very tasty

5 stars

Great between meal snack, small so you need a couple :)

Molly cookies

5 stars

My husband loves them, at the moment I have got 4 packs in my cupboard

