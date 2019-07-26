By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peanut Cookies 200G

4.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Peanut Cookies 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
One cookie (16.7g)
  • Energy380kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2276kJ / 545kcal

Product Description

  • Biscuits with roasted peanuts.
  • CRISP & NUTTY Baked to a golden crunch and covered with roasted peanuts Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 150 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes and making them the best they can be.
  • Crisp & nutty
  • Baked to a golden crunch and covered with roasted peanuts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour, Peanut (29%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Milk Proteins, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil.

 

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to:

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2276kJ / 545kcal380kJ / 91kcal
Fat31.0g5.2g
Saturates10.0g1.7g
Carbohydrate53.0g8.9g
Sugars22.0g3.7g
Fibre3.0g0.5g
Protein12.0g2.0g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

all my family loved this peanut and oat cookie why

5 stars

all my family loved this peanut and oat cookie why has it vanished off the shelf J Kent

Very moorish

5 stars

Have bought these a number of times and they never disappoint. The biscuits are nice and crunchy with a great peanut taste.

Only good if you enjoy peanuts, and haven't got allergies. Otherwise delicious, sweet and crunchy.

5 stars

A frequent buy.

Gorgeous flavourful biscuit

5 stars

This is my weekly biscuit treat, but a warning very moorish!

Too delicious

5 stars

Try them... MMmmmm

Peanuts galore

5 stars

If you like peanuts you will love these biscuits. They are a light crispy texture, with an abundance of roasted peanuts on top. Only 11g carbohydrate for each biscuit, bonus!

Love anything with nuts.

5 stars

These don’t last long in my house. The biscuit itself is crunchy and sweet with a generous amount of roasted half peanuts on top. Delicious.

I buy.these regularly they are delicious, but not

5 stars

I buy.these regularly they are delicious, but not good for my waistline

I am very happy with this product, it is a very po

4 stars

I am very happy with this product, it is a very popular biscuit with my visitors

Great Taste

5 stars

I found these about a couple of months ago and love them, they are so tasty and very moreish. Would be great if you did a sugar free version!!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

