Tesco Peanut Cookies 200G

all my family loved this peanut and oat cookie why has it vanished off the shelf J Kent
Very moorish
Have bought these a number of times and they never disappoint. The biscuits are nice and crunchy with a great peanut taste.
Only good if you enjoy peanuts, and haven't got allergies. Otherwise delicious, sweet and crunchy.
A frequent buy.
Gorgeous flavourful biscuit
This is my weekly biscuit treat, but a warning very moorish!
Too delicious
Try them... MMmmmm
Peanuts galore
If you like peanuts you will love these biscuits. They are a light crispy texture, with an abundance of roasted peanuts on top. Only 11g carbohydrate for each biscuit, bonus!
Love anything with nuts.
These don’t last long in my house. The biscuit itself is crunchy and sweet with a generous amount of roasted half peanuts on top. Delicious.
I buy.these regularly they are delicious, but not good for my waistline
I am very happy with this product, it is a very popular biscuit with my visitors
Great Taste
I found these about a couple of months ago and love them, they are so tasty and very moreish. Would be great if you did a sugar free version!!