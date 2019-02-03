Nairns Stem Ginger Oat Biscuits 200G

Disappointing
I found these biscuits hard and I could hardly taste the ginger. I won't be buying them again.
Delicious, handy and almost a medicine
I have probably bought over 100 packs of these little biscuits from Tesco, and I call them my lifesavers. I never leave home without one of the cellophane packets of five. If you have any kind of gastric problem or high cholesterol or diabetes 2 they are low sugar, low fat, low calorie and almost dairy free, keeping you balanced and craving-free - but also delicious.
More-ish
More pronounced ginger than the gluten-free version. Good with a thin slice of cheese; good by itself to calm a troubled tum. The lower sugar content removes some of the guilt of being unable to stop at one or two.
great
absolutely great