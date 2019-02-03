By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nairns Stem Ginger Oat Biscuits 200G

4(4)
Nairns Stem Ginger Oat Biscuits 200G
£ 1.35
£0.68/100g

Product Description

  • Stem Ginger Oat Biscuits
  • Our product contains sustainable palm fruit oil. For further information, please visit our website.
  • 40% less sugar*
  • *Than the average sweet biscuit
  • Our tasty, wholesome oat biscuits are bursting with natural flavour. They contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and are full of the goodness of wholegrain oats. They're a source of fibre too. We've compare our oat biscuits to over 100 similar sweet biscuits, and the good news is they contain 40% less sugar* than the average of all those biscuits. At just 44 calories per biscuit, Nairn's Stem Ginger oat biscuits are the perfect little treat to have with a cuppa. Packed in handy pouch packs, they are easy to pop in your bag for on the go.
  • *See website for details.
  • Naturally Nairn's
  • At Nairn's, we know our oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. Our aim is to make tasty, wholesome food that is as simple and natural as possible. We only use wholegrain oats that are carefully sourced to ensure the finest quality each and every time. The British climate is perfect for slowly and naturally ripening the grains. The result is a product that tastes great and is full of natural goodness.
  • If you enjoyed our Stem Ginger Oat Biscuits, why not try Mixed Berries, Dark Chocolate Chip or Fruit & Spice. You might fine a new favourite.
  • 4 pouches of 5 biscuits
  • Naturally delicious
  • 44 calories per biscuit
  • Wholegrain oats
  • Source of fibre
  • Wheat free recipe
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No GM ingredients
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (64%), Demerara Sugar, Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Stem Ginger (6.4%) (Stem Ginger, Sugar), Dietary Fibre (Inulin), Potato Starch, Ground Ginger, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Lyles Golden Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley Malt Syrup, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Our factory is Nut free and our recipe is Wheat and Nut free. We cannot guarantee our ingredients are Wheat and Nut free. Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before Date: see side.

Produce of

Baked in Scotland

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.

Return to

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.
  • Tel: + 44 (0)131 620 7000
  • Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer BiscuitPer 100g
Energy 184kJ1839kJ
-44kcal438kcal
Fat 1.4g14.4g
of which saturates 0.6g5.9g
Carbohydrate 6.6g65.9g
of which sugars 1.7g17.2g
Fibre 0.6g5.9g
Protein 0.8g8.1g
Salt 0.09g0.91g
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Disappointing

1 stars

I found these biscuits hard and I could hardly taste the ginger. I won't be buying them again.

Delicious, handy and almost a medicine

5 stars

I have probably bought over 100 packs of these little biscuits from Tesco, and I call them my lifesavers. I never leave home without one of the cellophane packets of five. If you have any kind of gastric problem or high cholesterol or diabetes 2 they are low sugar, low fat, low calorie and almost dairy free, keeping you balanced and craving-free - but also delicious.

More-ish

4 stars

More pronounced ginger than the gluten-free version. Good with a thin slice of cheese; good by itself to calm a troubled tum. The lower sugar content removes some of the guilt of being unable to stop at one or two.

great

5 stars

absolutely great

