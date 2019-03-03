Tesco Spiced Stem Ginger 10 Cookies 200G

Slightly disappointing
Not as good as McVitie's Gingernuts, which are cheaper.
I was very disappointed in this product. I love spiced ginger biscuits. These cookies are described as "spiced stem ginger cookies" but unfortunately there is very little taste of the ginger. Will not be buying these again unless you add more spice to them to agree with the description on the label.
Too mean with the stem ginger
The first cookie I tried minutes ago had no taste or sign of stem ginger in it,I just had a second one of them and got a slight taste of ginger. I think you are being too mean with the stem ginger Tesco to be referring to them as stem ginger cookies.But worse of all is wrote on the pack it states that these cookies are packed with chunks of crystallised ginger,are you having a joke?
delicious
These are my treat every Tesco Shop - Love Them
Great flavour
Highly recommend. Up there with the branded cookies!!
Love these ginger cookies
Crisp and with good ginger flavour
Great biscuits cannot be bought anywhere else.
I bought these biscuits as I have bought them before and are delicious.
Excellant
Husband loves them. They are his favourite biscuit.
Sooooooo moorish
We have been eating these for years....my husband and me eat a couple of packets a week .our dog really loves them toooo
Yummy
A lovely balance of cookie and ginger