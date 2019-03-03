By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spiced Stem Ginger 10 Cookies 200G

Tesco Spiced Stem Ginger 10 Cookies 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
One cookie
  • Energy383kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1916kJ / 457kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Ginger flavoured cookies with crystallised ginger and stem ginger pieces.
  • Tesco 10 Spiced Stem Ginger Cookies Spicy & Fiery Packed with chunks of crystallised ginger and baked to a golden crunch Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation
  • Spicy & Fiery Packed with chunks of crystallised ginger and baked to a golden crunch Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rolled Oats, Crystallised Ginger (6%), Stem Ginger (6%), Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Ginger Powder, Molasses, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Crystallised Ginger contains: Ginger, Cane Sugar.

Stem Ginger contains: Ginger, Cane Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (20g)
Energy1916kJ / 457kcal383kJ / 91kcal
Fat19.3g3.9g
Saturates8.9g1.8g
Carbohydrate64.0g12.8g
Sugars29.1g5.8g
Fibre2.6g0.5g
Protein5.5g1.1g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

10 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Slightly disappointing

3 stars

Not as good as McVitie's Gingernuts, which are cheaper.

I was very disappointed in this product. I love sp

2 stars

I was very disappointed in this product. I love spiced ginger biscuits. These cookies are described as "spiced stem ginger cookies" but unfortunately there is very little taste of the ginger. Will not be buying these again unless you add more spice to them to agree with the description on the label.

Too mean with the stem ginger

1 stars

The first cookie I tried minutes ago had no taste or sign of stem ginger in it,I just had a second one of them and got a slight taste of ginger. I think you are being too mean with the stem ginger Tesco to be referring to them as stem ginger cookies.But worse of all is wrote on the pack it states that these cookies are packed with chunks of crystallised ginger,are you having a joke?

delicious

5 stars

These are my treat every Tesco Shop - Love Them

Great flavour

5 stars

Highly recommend. Up there with the branded cookies!!

Love these ginger cookies

5 stars

Crisp and with good ginger flavour

Great biscuits cannot be bought anywhere else.

5 stars

I bought these biscuits as I have bought them before and are delicious.

Excellant

5 stars

Husband loves them. They are his favourite biscuit.

Sooooooo moorish

5 stars

We have been eating these for years....my husband and me eat a couple of packets a week .our dog really loves them toooo

Yummy

5 stars

A lovely balance of cookie and ginger

