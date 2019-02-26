By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Triple Chocolate Cook 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
One cookie
  • Energy419kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2096kJ / 501kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Chocolate cookies with dark, white and milk chocolate chunks.
  • Tesco Triple Chocolate Cookies Crumbly & Sweet. Packed with dark, white and milk chocolate chunks and baked for crunch. Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chunks (14%), Palm Oil, White Chocolate Chunks (8%), Milk Chocolate Chunks (6%), Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Chocolate Powder, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Salt.

Dark Chocolate Chunks contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

White Chocolate Chunks contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Milk Chocolate Chunks contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Chocolate Powder contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder.

Dark Chocolate Chunks contains: Cocoa Solids 35% minimum.
White Chocolate Chunks contains: Milk Solids 14% minimum.
Milk Chocolate Chunks contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (20g)
Energy2096kJ / 501kcal419kJ / 100kcal
Fat24.7g4.9g
Saturates12.9g2.6g
Carbohydrate62.1g12.4g
Sugars32.2g6.4g
Fibre2.9g0.6g
Protein6.0g1.2g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

It's a no

2 stars

I'm not a fan on the crumble. It's like little pieces of rocks in your mouth

