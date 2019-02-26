Tesco Triple Chocolate Cook 200G

It's a no
I'm not a fan on the crumble. It's like little pieces of rocks in your mouth
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2096kJ / 501kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chunks (14%), Palm Oil, White Chocolate Chunks (8%), Milk Chocolate Chunks (6%), Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Chocolate Powder, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Salt.
Dark Chocolate Chunks contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
White Chocolate Chunks contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Milk Chocolate Chunks contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Chocolate Powder contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder.
Dark Chocolate Chunks contains: Cocoa Solids 35% minimum.
White Chocolate Chunks contains: Milk Solids 14% minimum.
Milk Chocolate Chunks contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
10 Servings
200g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (20g)
|Energy
|2096kJ / 501kcal
|419kJ / 100kcal
|Fat
|24.7g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|12.9g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|62.1g
|12.4g
|Sugars
|32.2g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
