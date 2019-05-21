By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Chocolate Chip Cookie Dairy Free 145G

4(9)Write a review
£ 1.20
£0.83/100g
Each cookie contains
  • Energy245kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2045kJ / 488kcal

Product Description

  • Cookies made with gluten free oat flour and tapioca starch with dairy free plain chocolate chips.
  • Free From Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Pack size: 145g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flour, Sugar, Dairy Free Plain Chocolate (13%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Palm Oil, Vegetable Margarine(Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)), Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Golden Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

145g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2045kJ / 488kcal245kJ / 59kcal
Fat22.0g2.6g
Saturates10.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate65.6g7.9g
Sugars29.4g3.5g
Fibre3.4g0.4g
Protein5.2g0.6g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Lovely and suitable for vegans

Tasty

5 stars

My experience of gf biscuits is not good but these are very tasty! So much so I had to log in and write a review. More gf products as good as these please x

Fair

2 stars

Sadly I didn't like the taste.

Great dairy free biscuit

5 stars

These biscuits are now a regular for us. Great dunked in tea. Would recommend

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious biscuits so happy you’re finally making more Milk and gluten free

Gf choc chip cookies

5 stars

I get these because they are gf and i love them they taste the same as normal cookies

Yummy

5 stars

I buy these for my oldest daughter who is dairy and egg free, she absolutely loves them

I love these

5 stars

One of The nicest gluten and dairy free treats I’ve had. The only trouble is they tend not to last long ;)

Yuk!

1 stars

Dry and tasteless. Not nearly as the old gluten-free cookies which they are replacing. I will not be buying this product.

