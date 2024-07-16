New
Maryland Double Chocolate Cookies 200G

Maryland Double Chocolate Cookies 200G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.35

£0.68/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per serving (2 cookies)
Energy
411kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2057 kJ

Chocolate flavoured cookies with chocolate chips.
A Smile in Every BiteWhether it's the crunchy crumbly texture or the generous handfuls of chocolate chips, our delicious Maryland cookies are sure to put a smile on everyone's face and are perfect for any occasion. Enjoy!Because we care...We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats and no GM ingredients.
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sugar, Chocolate Chips (20%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Sustainable Palm, Shea, Sal), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings), Sustainable Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 servings per pack

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial Sweeteners

View all Cookies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here