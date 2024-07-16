Maryland Double Chocolate Cookies 200G

Chocolate flavoured cookies with chocolate chips.

A Smile in Every Bite Whether it's the crunchy crumbly texture or the generous handfuls of chocolate chips, our delicious Maryland cookies are sure to put a smile on everyone's face and are perfect for any occasion. Enjoy! Because we care... We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats and no GM ingredients.

Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sugar, Chocolate Chips (20%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Sustainable Palm, Shea, Sal), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings), Sustainable Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 servings per pack

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives