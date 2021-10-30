Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookies 200G

phenomenal
I LOVE THESE COOKIES SO MUCH THEY ARE VERY MUCH WORTH THE PRICE AND THE TASTE IS PHENOMENAL!!!!!!! <3<3<3<3
Choc chips galore in crumbly base
These have to be the best choc chip biscuits with a lot of choc chips in a crumbly biscuit. Also made with Hazelnuts,
Maryland cookies
Amazing, full off crunch and loaded with chocolate chips, normally a digestive person but as a treat would defo recommend these, only ate them from Xmas and they are lush!
tasty
one of our favorite cookies. kids love it so much. great for sharing.
Family favourite
My kids love these as an afternoon snack and they are just lovely to have with an afternoon cuppa. Definitely the best cookies around, the whole family love them.
Small cookies with plenty of chocolate
Nice crunchy biscuit with plenty of chocolate chips inside, only downside is that each biscuit is quite small.
Slightly below average choc chip cookies
Left a slightly greasy taste in the mouth and quite small too. Not the best tasting choc chip cookies available on the market.
Classic cookie, nice biscuit with good ratio of ch
Classic cookie, nice biscuit with good ratio of chocolate pieces. Ideal for dunking.
Choc chip cookies that always deliver
You can’t beat these cookies for sharing with colleagues and a brew. Biscuit holds well together when dunked or not. Can’t fault the flavour, texture and great value for money.
Really great cookies. Nice size for having with a
Really great cookies. Nice size for having with a cup of tea. Good amount of chocolate chips and nice texture.