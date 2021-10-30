We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookies 200G

4.4(24)Write a review
Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookies 200G
£ 1.35
£0.68/100g

2 cookies

Energy
404kJ
97kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2022 kJ

Product Description

  • Cookies containing chocolate chips.
  • Because We Care...
  • We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats and no GM ingredients.
  • Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Chocolate Chips (25%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Sustainable Palm, Shea, Sal), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings), Sugar, Sustainable Palm Oil, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before End see front of pack.

Number of uses

Serving size = 2 cookies (20g). 10 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,

Return to

  • For All Your Cookie Feedback & Kookie Suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,
  • 3 Lombard St East,
  • Dublin 2,
  • ROI.
  • +44 (0)151 676 2352

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (2 cookies)*% RI** per servingRI** Adults
Energy2022 kJ404 kJ5%8400 kJ
Fat22g4.4g6%70g
of which Saturates11g2.2g11%20g
Carbohydrate65g13g5%260g
of which Sugars31g6.2g7%90g
Fibre2.1g0.4g--
Protein5.5g1.1g2%50g
Salt0.58g0.12g2%6g
*Serving size = 2 cookies (20g). 10 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
View all Cookies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

24 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

phenomenal

5 stars

I LOVE THESE COOKIES SO MUCH THEY ARE VERY MUCH WORTH THE PRICE AND THE TASTE IS PHENOMENAL!!!!!!! <3<3<3<3

Choc chips galore in crumbly base

5 stars

These have to be the best choc chip biscuits with a lot of choc chips in a crumbly biscuit. Also made with Hazelnuts,

Maryland cookies

5 stars

Amazing, full off crunch and loaded with chocolate chips, normally a digestive person but as a treat would defo recommend these, only ate them from Xmas and they are lush!

tasty

5 stars

one of our favorite cookies. kids love it so much. great for sharing.

Family favourite

5 stars

My kids love these as an afternoon snack and they are just lovely to have with an afternoon cuppa. Definitely the best cookies around, the whole family love them.

Small cookies with plenty of chocolate

4 stars

Nice crunchy biscuit with plenty of chocolate chips inside, only downside is that each biscuit is quite small.

Slightly below average choc chip cookies

2 stars

Left a slightly greasy taste in the mouth and quite small too. Not the best tasting choc chip cookies available on the market.

Classic cookie, nice biscuit with good ratio of ch

5 stars

Classic cookie, nice biscuit with good ratio of chocolate pieces. Ideal for dunking.

Choc chip cookies that always deliver

5 stars

You can’t beat these cookies for sharing with colleagues and a brew. Biscuit holds well together when dunked or not. Can’t fault the flavour, texture and great value for money.

Really great cookies. Nice size for having with a

5 stars

Really great cookies. Nice size for having with a cup of tea. Good amount of chocolate chips and nice texture.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here