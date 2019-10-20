By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Quadruple Chocolate Cookies 200G

£ 1.59
£0.80/100g
One cookie
  • Energy535kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2141kJ / 512kcal

Product Description

  • 8 All butter cookies with Belgian dark chocolate, Belgian milk chocolate and Belgian white chocolate chunks, half coated in Belgian milk chocolate.
  • * With milk, dark and white Belgian chocolate chunks, dipped in milk chocolate.
  • * With milk, dark and white Belgian chocolate chunks, dipped in milk chocolate.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Milk Chocolate (20%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (14%), Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (11%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Milk Chocolate Chunks (10%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Belgian White Chocolate Chunks (7%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring.

White Chocolate contains milk solids 23% minimum.

Dark Chocolate contains cocoa solids 39% minimum.

Milk Chocolate comtains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 19% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Best before end: see base of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2141kJ / 512kcal535kJ / 128kcal
Fat27.5g6.9g
Saturates16.4g4.1g
Carbohydrate58.3g14.6g
Sugars34.0g8.5g
Fibre3.0g0.7g
Protein6.3g1.6g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

delicious

5 stars

These are my favourite!!! , I hope Tesco don't discontinue these like they've done with their other lovely cookies in the past!

Yummy!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Best chocolate cookies ever! If you're going to have naughty treat it should be these. Trouble is they're too good, so very hard to resist.

pure joy

5 stars

i bought these on my last shop, everyone must try these. they are first clss

An explosion of chocolate

5 stars

It's not as sweet as you might think. It' actually well balanced and chocolatey. Delicious, one of my favourites!

Ideal for the young at heart

5 stars

I bought these for my Granddaughter, who thought they were fantastic, so we all tried them. the next time I go to Tesco I will be purchasing more

Be warned

5 stars

Dangerous, don’t buy these biscuits unless you want to get lost in a heavenly wonderful few moments of pure joy. And certainly don’t let your kids or spouse know they exist or you will be made to share and that would just be tragic

Lovely

4 stars

We buy these regularly and always enjoy them - they are my partners favourite!

Chocoholics dream cookie

5 stars

Oh my word.. I'd take one and put the box away but those darn cookies kept calling me back.. Absolutely yummy, full of chocolate pieces and the bottoms dipped in chocolate for an extra bit of indulgence.

