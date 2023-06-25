We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fox's Indulgent Centre Cookie Triple Chocolate Biscuit 160G

£2.00

£1.25/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each cookie contains
Energy
569kJ
136kcal
7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2108kJ

Chocolate Cookie with White & Dark Chocolate Chips and a Chocolate Filled Soft Centre.Enjoy Wisely
Have you tried our...Fox's Fabulous Milk Chocolate CookiesFox's Fabulous Half-Coated Milk Chocolate CookiesFox's Fabulous Triple Chocolate CookiesAt Fox's we understand that every biscuit needs to give you a little moment of pleasure.That's why we've used our expertise, developed since 1853, and high-quality ingredients, like the rich chocolate filling in our Indulgent Centre Cookies, to bake our fabulously tasty biscuits for you to enjoy.
Fox's is a registered trademark.
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Chocolate Filling (26%) [Sugar, Vegetable Fats: Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed; Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers: Lecithins, Soy Lecithin; Flavouring], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, White Chocolate Chips (5%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers: Lecithins, Soy Lecithin; Flavouring], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Desiccated Coconut, Alkalised Cocoa Powder (2%) [Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate], Oatmeal, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate Chips (1%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers: Lecithins, Soy Lecithin; Flavouring], Molasses, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonates, Sodium Bicarbonates, Disodium Diphosphates, Cornflour, Salt, Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 39% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 cookies

Net Contents

160g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

