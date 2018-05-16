Maryland Cookies Minis Double Chocolate Chip 6 Pack 118.8G

- Energy417 kJ 100 kcal5%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars5.5g6%
- Salt0.09g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2107 kJ
Product Description
- Mini chocolate flavour cookies containing chocolate chips.
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
- 100 kcal, 417kj per mini bag
- We don't add any artificial colours / flavours
- No sweeteners / preservatives or hydrogenated fats
- No GM ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 118.8G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Chocolate Chips (14%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For best before end, see side of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy at home... ...in lunchboxes... ...and on the go
Number of uses
Serving size = 1 mini bag (19.8g). 6 mini bags per 118.8 g pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Sweeteners
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
Return to
- We love hearing from you...
- Consumer Services,
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- 0151 676 2352
- consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
- www.burtonsbiscuits.com
Net Contents
118.8g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (Mini Bag)*
|% RI**per serving
|RI** Adults
|Energy
|2107 kJ
|417 kJ
|5%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|24.9g
|4.9g
|7%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|12.2g
|2.4g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|62.3g
|12.3g
|5%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|27.6g
|5.5g
|6%
|90g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|0.7g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.7g
|1.1g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.09g
|2%
|6g
|*Serving size = 1 Mini bag (19.8g). 6 Mini bags per 118.8 g pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020