Maryland Cookies Minis Double Chocolate Chip 6 Pack 118.8G

Maryland Cookies Minis Double Chocolate Chip 6 Pack 118.8G

Each serving (1 Mini bag) contains:
  • Energy417 kJ 100 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2107 kJ

Product Description

  • Mini chocolate flavour cookies containing chocolate chips.
  • 100 kcal, 417kj per mini bag
  • We don't add any artificial colours / flavours
  • No sweeteners / preservatives or hydrogenated fats
  • No GM ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 118.8G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Chocolate Chips (14%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For best before end, see side of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy at home... ...in lunchboxes... ...and on the go

Number of uses

Serving size = 1 mini bag (19.8g). 6 mini bags per 118.8 g pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Sweeteners

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We love hearing from you...
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

118.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (Mini Bag)*% RI**per servingRI** Adults
Energy 2107 kJ417 kJ5%8400 kJ
Fat 24.9g4.9g7%70g
of which Saturates 12.2g2.4g12%20g
Carbohydrate 62.3g12.3g5%260g
of which Sugars 27.6g5.5g6%90g
Fibre 3.6g0.7g--
Protein 5.7g1.1g2%50g
Salt 0.46g0.09g2%6g
*Serving size = 1 Mini bag (19.8g). 6 Mini bags per 118.8 g pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

