Italian Continental Meats

Tesco Finest Salami Milano 90G
Write a review
Rest of
Salami & Pepperoni
shelf
£
2.35
£
2.62
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Salami Milano 90G
Add
add Tesco Finest Salami Milano 90G to basket
Tesco Finest Mortadella 140G
Write a review
Rest of
Bresaola, Mortadella & Speciality Meats
shelf
£
2.35
£
1.68
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Mortadella 140G
Add
add Tesco Finest Mortadella 140G to basket
Bretta Spicy Salami Napoli 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Cheese Accompaniments
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.60
/100g
Add Bretta Spicy Salami Napoli 250G
Add
add Bretta Spicy Salami Napoli 250G to basket
Tesco Smoked Prosciutto & Salami Plat 200G
£4.00
£2.00/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Tesco Smoked Prosciutto & Salami Plat 200G
Add
add Tesco Smoked Prosciutto & Salami Plat 200G to basket
Tesco Prosciutto Platter 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.23
/100g
Add Tesco Prosciutto Platter 180G
Add
add Tesco Prosciutto Platter 180G to basket
Tesco Finest Smoked Pancetta Slices 110G
£2.35
£2.14/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Pancetta
shelf
£
2.35
£
2.14
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Smoked Pancetta Slices 110G
Add
add Tesco Finest Smoked Pancetta Slices 110G to basket
Beretta Salamini 127.5G
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti & Tortilla
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.57
/100g
Add Beretta Salamini 127.5G
Add
add Beretta Salamini 127.5G to basket
Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto With Herbs 100G
£2.35
£2.35/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Parma Ham, Prosciutto & Serrano Ham
shelf
£
2.35
£
2.35
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto With Herbs 100G
Add
add Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto With Herbs 100G to basket
Tesco Prosciutto Crudo & Salami Platter 120G
£2.50
£2.09/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Tesco Prosciutto Crudo & Salami Platter 120G
Add
add Tesco Prosciutto Crudo & Salami Platter 120G to basket
Tesco 10 Salami Slices 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Salami & Pepperoni
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.70
/100g
Add Tesco 10 Salami Slices 100G
Add
add Tesco 10 Salami Slices 100G to basket
Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105G
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
23.81
/kg
Add Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105G
Add
add Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105G to basket
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco 6 Prosciutto Crudo Slices 84G
£1.70
£2.03/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Parma Ham, Prosciutto & Serrano Ham
shelf
£
1.70
£
2.03
/100g
Add Tesco 6 Prosciutto Crudo Slices 84G
Add
add Tesco 6 Prosciutto Crudo Slices 84G to basket
Tesco Reduced Fat 10 Salami Slices 100G
£1.70
£1.70/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Salami & Pepperoni
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.70
/100g
Add Tesco Reduced Fat 10 Salami Slices 100G
Add
add Tesco Reduced Fat 10 Salami Slices 100G to basket
Tesco Mini Salamis 85G 85G
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti & Tortilla
shelf
£
2.00
£
23.53
/kg
Add Tesco Mini Salamis 85G 85G
Add
add Tesco Mini Salamis 85G 85G to basket
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Offer
Beretta Spianata Italiana 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Deli Counter Ham
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Beretta Spianata Italiana 80G
Add
add Beretta Spianata Italiana 80G to basket
Beretta Coppa 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Deli Counter Ham
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Beretta Coppa 80G
Add
add Beretta Coppa 80G to basket
Tesco Finest 14 Month Genuine Parma Ham 78G
£2.65
£3.40/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Parma Ham, Prosciutto & Serrano Ham
shelf
£
2.65
£
3.40
/100g
Add Tesco Finest 14 Month Genuine Parma Ham 78G
Add
add Tesco Finest 14 Month Genuine Parma Ham 78G to basket
Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Parma Ham, Prosciutto & Serrano Ham
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.70
/100g
Add Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G
Add
add Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G to basket
Tesco Italian Salami Selection Platter 120G
£2.50
£2.09/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Tesco Italian Salami Selection Platter 120G
Add
add Tesco Italian Salami Selection Platter 120G to basket
Tesco Finest Bresaola 8 Slices 70G
£2.35
£3.36/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Bresaola, Mortadella & Speciality Meats
shelf
£
2.35
£
3.36
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Bresaola 8 Slices 70G
Add
add Tesco Finest Bresaola 8 Slices 70G to basket
Tesco Smoked Pancetta 2 X 65G
Write a review
Rest of
Pancetta
shelf
£
1.65
£
1.27
/100g
Add Tesco Smoked Pancetta 2 X 65G
Add
add Tesco Smoked Pancetta 2 X 65G to basket
Tesco Italian Unsmoked Pancetta 2 X65g
£1.65
£1.27/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Pancetta
shelf
£
1.65
£
1.27
/100g
Add Tesco Italian Unsmoked Pancetta 2 X65g
Add
add Tesco Italian Unsmoked Pancetta 2 X65g to basket
Tesco Finest Porchetta 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Bresaola, Mortadella & Speciality Meats
shelf
£
2.35
£
1.96
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Porchetta 120G
Add
add Tesco Finest Porchetta 120G to basket
