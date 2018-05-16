By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G
£ 1.70
£1.70/100g
One slice
  • Energy151kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 606kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked, formed ham.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Our prosciutto cotto is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for eight generations dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver an authentic Italian flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Seasoned cuts of pork leg slowly cooked for a delicate flavour
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (92%), Flavourings, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Made using Pork from the EU

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One slice (25g)% RI*
Energy606kJ151kJ
-145kcal36kcal2%
Fat7.5g1.9g3%
of which saturates3.2g0.8g4%
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
of which sugars0.8g0.2g0%
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein18.5g4.6g
Salt2.1g0.5g8%
Pack contains 4 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.57
£0.57/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here