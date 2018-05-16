Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G

- Energy151kJ 36kcal2%
Product Description
- Cooked, formed ham.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Our prosciutto cotto is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for eight generations dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver an authentic Italian flavour.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Seasoned cuts of pork leg slowly cooked for a delicate flavour
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (92%), Flavourings, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Made using Pork from the EU
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold One slice (25g)
|% RI*
|Energy
|606kJ
|151kJ
|145kcal
|36kcal
|2%
|Fat
|7.5g
|1.9g
|3%
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|0.8g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|0.2g
|0%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|18.5g
|4.6g
|Salt
|2.1g
|0.5g
|8%
|Pack contains 4 servings
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
