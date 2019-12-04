By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Beretta Whole Salami Milano 120G

Beretta Whole Salami Milano 120G
£ 2.00
£1.67/100g

  • Whole Salami
  • The Beretta family has produced traditional Italian cold cuts, for eight generations, since 1812. A traditional handed down with true passion and deep commitment to ensure the finest quality of their products.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 120g

Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Prepared from 150g of Pork per 100g of Salami

Store at a maximum temperature of +22°C.Once opened keep refrigerated.

  • Casing not edible.

  • Salumificio Fratelli Beretta SpA,
  • Via Fratelli Bandiera 12,
  • Trezzo sull'Adda -MI-,
  • Italy.

120g ℮

Typical Values(average value for 100 g of product)
Energy value1652 kJ / 398 kcal
Fat 32 g
of which saturates 11 g
Carbohydrates0,5 g
of which sugar0,3 g
Protein 27 g
Salt 4,5 g

Casing not edible.

