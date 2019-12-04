Beretta Whole Salami Milano 120G
Product Description
- Whole Salami
- The Beretta family has produced traditional Italian cold cuts, for eight generations, since 1812. A traditional handed down with true passion and deep commitment to ensure the finest quality of their products.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Prepared from 150g of Pork per 100g of Salami
Storage
Store at a maximum temperature of +22°C.Once opened keep refrigerated.
Warnings
- Casing not edible.
Name and address
- Salumificio Fratelli Beretta SpA,
- Via Fratelli Bandiera 12,
- Trezzo sull'Adda -MI-,
- Italy.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(average value for 100 g of product)
|Energy value
|1652 kJ / 398 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|of which saturates
|11 g
|Carbohydrates
|0,5 g
|of which sugar
|0,3 g
|Protein
|27 g
|Salt
|4,5 g
Safety information
Casing not edible.
