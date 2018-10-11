By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sliced Smoked Pancetta 110G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sliced Smoked Pancetta 110G
£ 2.35
£2.14/100g
2 slices
  • Energy278kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1388kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced smoked pork with spices.
  • Succulent pork belly, dry cured and smoked over beechwood chips for a rich flavour. This perfectly seasoned pancetta is dry cured in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver authentic Italian flavour.
  
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Belly, Salt, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Dextrose, Coriander Extract, Dried Garlic, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Prepared from 114g of Pork per 100g of Smoked Pancetta.
 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place under a pre-heated grill for 2-3 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Fry without oil over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution : This product contains contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (20g)
Energy1388kJ / 335kcal278kJ / 67kcal
Fat29.0g5.8g
Saturates9.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.0g3.6g
Salt3.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution : This product contains contains raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty.

5 stars

This is the best I have tried very tasty.

