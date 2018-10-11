Tesco Finest Sliced Smoked Pancetta 110G

Tasty.
This is the best I have tried very tasty.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1388kJ / 335kcal
Pork Belly, Salt, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Dextrose, Coriander Extract, Dried Garlic, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).
Prepared from 114g of Pork per 100g of Smoked Pancetta.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place under a pre-heated grill for 2-3 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Fry without oil over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU
5 Servings
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
110g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (20g)
|Energy
|1388kJ / 335kcal
|278kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|29.0g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.0g
|3.6g
|Salt
|3.4g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution : This product contains contains raw meat.
