Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto With Herbs 100G

£ 2.35
£2.35/100g
One slice
  • Energy152kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, formed ham with herbs and spices.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Succulent slices of cooked ham seasoned with fragrant herbs for an authentic flavour.
  • expertly produced in the Lombardy region in Italy
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (96%), Salt, Dextrose, Flavouring, Sugar, Herbs, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices, Juniper Berries, Garlic Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Onion.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy608kJ / 145kcal152kJ / 36kcal
Fat6.7g1.7g
Saturates2.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.2g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.6g5.2g
Salt2.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

