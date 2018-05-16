Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto With Herbs 100G

- Energy152kJ 36kcal2%
- Fat1.7g2%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 145kcal
Product Description
- Cooked, formed ham with herbs and spices.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Succulent slices of cooked ham seasoned with fragrant herbs for an authentic flavour.
- expertly produced in the Lombardy region in Italy
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Succulent slices of cooked ham seasoned with fragrant herbs for an authentic flavour
- Expertly produced in the Lombardy region in Italy
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (96%), Salt, Dextrose, Flavouring, Sugar, Herbs, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices, Juniper Berries, Garlic Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Onion.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (25g)
|Energy
|608kJ / 145kcal
|152kJ / 36kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.6g
|5.2g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020