Tesco Pancetta Cubes 130G

- Energy399kJ 96kcal5%
- Fat7.9g11%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1208kJ / 291kcal
Product Description
- Cured diced pork with spices.
- Our pancetta is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for eight generations dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver an authentic Italian flavour.
- Pork belly seasoned with white pepper, nutmeg, coriander and garlic.
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Pork Belly, Salt, Spices (White pepper, Nutmeg), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Dried Garlic, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Coriander Extract.
Prepared from 110g of Pork per 100g of Pancetta cubes.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry: Fry in a little oil for 3 minutes, turning occasionally.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensil after contact with raw meat
Produce of
Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Packing. Mixed Material not currently recycled Sleeve. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130 g e (65g x 2)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1208kJ / 291kcal
|399kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|24.0g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|7.9g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.5g
|6.1g
|Salt
|3.3g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
