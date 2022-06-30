We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Italian Pepperoni 90G

Tesco Finest Italian Pepperoni 90G
£ 2.35
£2.62/100g

New

3 slices

Energy
227kJ
55kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.3g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

high

10%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Pepperoni made with dry cured pork seasoned with fennel, paprika and white pepper.
  • Freshly selected cuts of Italian pork traditionally dry cured in the Lombardy region of Italy. Expertly blended with white pepper & paprika for a distinctive spicy heat with a fresh hint of fennel.
  • Selected cuts of Italian pork blended with fennel, white pepper & paprika and traditionally dry cured.
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Flavouring, Dextrose, Paprika, Fennel Seed, White Pepper, Fennel Seed Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great taste

5 stars

Fantastic taste, exactly what I’m was looking for.

The king of pepperoni slices

5 stars

By far the best sliced pepperoni you can buy. Homemade pizzas never tasted so good!

