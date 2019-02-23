By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Salami Milano 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Salami Milano 90G
£ 2.35
£2.62/100g
3 slices
  • Energy228kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced seasoned pork salami.
  • This perfectly seasoned Italian salami is traditionally dry cured by a Italian family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver authentic Italian products.
  • Traditional salami made with specially selected cuts of Italian pork seasoned with garlic and spices, slowy dry cured.
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic.

Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.
 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 slices (15g)
Energy1522kJ / 367kcal228kJ / 55kcal
Fat28.5g4.3g
Saturates10.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.0g4.1g
Salt4.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 14 Month Genuine Parma Ham 78G

£ 2.65
£3.40/100g

Tesco Spicy Chorizo Slices 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G

£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

Tesco Pizza Pepperoni 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here