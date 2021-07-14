We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
Chorizo, Salami & Continental Meats
Bresaola, Mortadella & Speciality Meats
Bresaola, Mortadella & Speciality Meats
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Bresaola,
Mortadella & Speciality Meats
(14)
5 Brands
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(6)
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Beretta
(2)
Filter by
Bastide De
Garil
(1)
Filter by
Noel
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(14)
Filter by
No egg
(14)
Filter by
No gluten
(14)
Filter by
No soya
(14)
Filter by
No lactose
(12)
Filter by
No milk
(12)
Filter by
Sugar free
(9)
Filter by
Low fat
(1)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(1)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(14)
Tesco Finest Mortadella 140G
Write a review
£
2.35
£
1.68
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Mortadella 140G
Add
add Tesco Finest Mortadella 140G to basket
Tesco Prosciutto Platter 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.23
/100g
Add Tesco Prosciutto Platter 180G
Add
add Tesco Prosciutto Platter 180G to basket
Noel Iberico Pork Shoulder 50G
Write a review
£
3.50
£
7.00
/100g
Add Noel Iberico Pork Shoulder 50G
Add
add Noel Iberico Pork Shoulder 50G to basket
Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto With Herbs 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Parma Ham, Prosciutto & Serrano Ham
shelf
£
2.35
£
2.35
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto With Herbs 100G
Add
add Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto With Herbs 100G to basket
Tesco Finest Spanish Paprika Serrano Ham 80G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Parma Ham, Prosciutto & Serrano Ham
shelf
£
2.35
£
2.94
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Spanish Paprika Serrano Ham 80G
Add
add Tesco Finest Spanish Paprika Serrano Ham 80G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco The Deli Bastides Saucisson 200 G
Write a review
Rest of
Salami
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.25
/100g
Add Tesco The Deli Bastides Saucisson 200 G
Add
add Tesco The Deli Bastides Saucisson 200 G to basket
Beretta Spianata Italiana 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Deli Counter Ham
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Beretta Spianata Italiana 80G
Add
add Beretta Spianata Italiana 80G to basket
Beretta Coppa 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Deli Counter Ham
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Beretta Coppa 80G
Add
add Beretta Coppa 80G to basket
Tesco Finest 14 Month Genuine Parma Ham 78G
Write a review
Rest of
Parma Ham, Prosciutto & Serrano Ham
shelf
£
2.65
£
3.40
/100g
Add Tesco Finest 14 Month Genuine Parma Ham 78G
Add
add Tesco Finest 14 Month Genuine Parma Ham 78G to basket
Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Parma Ham, Prosciutto & Serrano Ham
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.70
/100g
Add Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G
Add
add Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G to basket
Tesco Finest Bresaola 8 Slices 70G
Write a review
£
2.35
£
3.36
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Bresaola 8 Slices 70G
Add
add Tesco Finest Bresaola 8 Slices 70G to basket
Tesco Spanish Serrano Ham 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Parma Ham, Prosciutto & Serrano Ham
shelf
£
1.70
£
2.13
/100g
Add Tesco Spanish Serrano Ham 80G
Add
add Tesco Spanish Serrano Ham 80G to basket
Tesco Saucisson Sec Slices 70G
Write a review
£
1.70
£
2.43
/100g
Add Tesco Saucisson Sec Slices 70G
Add
add Tesco Saucisson Sec Slices 70G to basket
Tesco Finest Porchetta 120G
Write a review
£
2.35
£
1.96
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Porchetta 120G
Add
add Tesco Finest Porchetta 120G to basket
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(14)
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
(14)
Chorizo, Salami & Continental Meats
(14)
Bresaola, Mortadella & Speciality Meats
(14)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco Finest
(6)
Tesco
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(14)
No egg
(14)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close