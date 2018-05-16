By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Bresaola 8 Slices 70G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Bresaola 8 Slices 70G
£ 2.35
£3.36/100g
4 slices
  • Energy244kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 698kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced, dry cured beef.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • This perfectly seasoned beef is traditionally dry cured in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver authentic Italian flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Dry cured topside matured in the foothills of the Alps
  • Expertly produced in the Lombardy region in Italy
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Beef, Salt, Flavouring, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Made with 136g of Beef per 100g of Bresaola, Made using EU Beef

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Salumificio Panzeri Srl,
  • Via al Piano 28,
  • 23020 Gordoma (SO),
  • Italia.
  • For:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 4 slices (35g)
Energy 698kJ244kJ
-165kcal58kcal
Fat 3.0g1.1g
of which saturates 1.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate 0.5g0.2g
of which sugars 0.5g0.2g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 34.0g11.9g
Salt 4.0g1.4g
Pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.57
£0.57/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here