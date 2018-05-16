Tesco Finest Bresaola 8 Slices 70G

- Energy244kJ 58kcal3%
Product Description
- Sliced, dry cured beef.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- This perfectly seasoned beef is traditionally dry cured in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver authentic Italian flavour.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Dry cured topside matured in the foothills of the Alps
- Expertly produced in the Lombardy region in Italy
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Beef, Salt, Flavouring, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Made with 136g of Beef per 100g of Bresaola, Made using EU Beef
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Salumificio Panzeri Srl,
- Via al Piano 28,
- 23020 Gordoma (SO),
- Italia.
- For:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold 4 slices (35g)
|Energy
|698kJ
|244kJ
|-
|165kcal
|58kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|34.0g
|11.9g
|Salt
|4.0g
|1.4g
|-
|-
