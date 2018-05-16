Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Cheese
Feta & Goats Cheese
Feta
Feta
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Feta
(11)
5 Brands
Filter by
Apetina
(4)
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Creamfields
(2)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Organic
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(11)
Filter by
Sugar free
(9)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
No egg
(7)
Filter by
No gluten
(7)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
Organic
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(11)
Tesco Finest Barrel Aged Feta 310G
Write a review
Rest of
Feta & Goats Cheese
shelf
£
2.00
£
13.34
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Barrel Aged Feta 310G
Add
add Tesco Finest Barrel Aged Feta 310G to basket
Tesco Organic Greek Feta Cheese 200 G
Write a review
Rest of
Feta & Goats Cheese
shelf
£
2.10
£
10.50
/kg
Add Tesco Organic Greek Feta Cheese 200 G
Add
add Tesco Organic Greek Feta Cheese 200 G to basket
Apetina Cheese Cubes 200 G
Write a review
Rest of
Feta & Goats Cheese
shelf
£
2.00
£
10.00
/kg
Add Apetina Cheese Cubes 200 G
Add
add Apetina Cheese Cubes 200 G to basket
Apetina Garlic Olive Cheese Snack Pack 100 G
Write a review
Rest of
Feta & Goats Cheese
shelf
£
1.20
£
12.00
/kg
Add Apetina Garlic Olive Cheese Snack Pack 100 G
Add
add Apetina Garlic Olive Cheese Snack Pack 100 G to basket
Apetina Classic Block Cheese 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Feta & Goats Cheese
shelf
£
1.50
£
7.50
/kg
Add Apetina Classic Block Cheese 200G
Add
add Apetina Classic Block Cheese 200G to basket
Apetina Light Cheese 200 G
Write a review
Rest of
Feta & Goats Cheese
shelf
£
1.50
£
7.50
/kg
Add Apetina Light Cheese 200 G
Add
add Apetina Light Cheese 200 G to basket
Tesco Feta Cubes 370G
Write a review
Rest of
Feta & Goats Cheese
shelf
£
1.50
£
10.00
/kg
Add Tesco Feta Cubes 370G
Add
add Tesco Feta Cubes 370G to basket
Tesco Reduced Fat Cheese Salad 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Feta & Goats Cheese
shelf
£
1.00
£
5.00
/kg
Add Tesco Reduced Fat Cheese Salad 200G
Add
add Tesco Reduced Fat Cheese Salad 200G to basket
Tesco Greek Feta Cheese 200 G
Write a review
Rest of
Feta & Goats Cheese
shelf
£
1.20
£
6.00
/kg
Add Tesco Greek Feta Cheese 200 G
Add
add Tesco Greek Feta Cheese 200 G to basket
Creamfields Greek Style Salad Cheese 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Feta & Goats Cheese
shelf
£
0.75
£
3.75
/kg
Add Creamfields Greek Style Salad Cheese 200G
Add
add Creamfields Greek Style Salad Cheese 200G to basket
Creamfields Greek Feta 200G
Write a review
£
0.95
£
4.75
/kg
Add Creamfields Greek Feta 200G
Add
add Creamfields Greek Feta 200G to basket
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(11)
Cheese
(11)
Feta & Goats Cheese
(11)
Feta
(11)
Filter by
BRAND
Apetina
(4)
Tesco
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(11)
Sugar free
(9)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close