Port Salut 185G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£10.82/kg

Product Description

  • French cheese
  • Visit Portsalut.co.uk to see how.
  • Inspired by the original Port Salut® recipe, created in 1816, Port Salut is a mild French cheese with orange rind and creamy soft texture.
  • Deliciously creamy Port Salut® French cheese is the perfect addition to an authentic French cheeseboard, with a crusty baguette at lunchtime or as an indulgent snack with some crackers.
  • Inspired by the original recipe created in 1816
  • Safe to eat whilst pregnant (it's made from pasteurised milk)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Suitable for lactose intolerants
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Milk Protein, Salt, Lactic Ferments, Vegetarian Rennet, Colour: Annatto, Preservative: Natamycin, Inedible Rind

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +4°C and +8°CBest Before: see back of pack

Warnings

  • Inedible rind.

Name and address

  • Fromageries Bel,
  • BP 292 08,
  • 75361 Paris Cedex 08,
  • France.

Return to

  • UK Careline: 0800 032 1687
  • Republic of Ireland Freephone number: 1800904000
  • Or write to us at:
  • Freepost,
  • Bel UK,
  • Consumer Care.

Net Contents

185g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy value327kcal - 1360kJ
Fat 27g
of which saturates 18g
Carbohydrate traces
of which sugars traces
Protein 21g
Salt 1.6g

Safety information

View more safety information

Inedible rind.

