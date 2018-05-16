By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mascarpone 250G

Tesco Mascarpone 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy537kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat13.2g
    19%
  • Saturates8.7g
    44%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1790kJ / 434kcal

Product Description

  • Mascarpone full fat soft cheese.
  • Made in Italy. Traditionally made for a thick and creamy texture
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using milk from the EU

Number of uses

appprox. 8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1790kJ / 434kcal537kJ / 130kcal
Fat44.0g13.2g
Saturates29.1g8.7g
Carbohydrate3.5g1.1g
Sugars3.5g1.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein6.0g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 8 servings.--

