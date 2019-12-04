By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gouda Slices 250G

Tesco Gouda Slices 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Offer

One slice
  • Energy360kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1440kJ / 347kcal

Product Description

  • Gouda full fat hard cheese.
  • Made in the Netherlands. Selected by our cheesemakers for a sweet, mellow flavour.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Gouda Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands, using milk from the Netherlands

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice
Energy1440kJ / 347kcal360kJ / 87kcal
Fat27.9g7.0g
Saturates19.0g4.8g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.9g6.0g
Salt1.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

