By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Leerdammer Light Slices 160G

5(1)Write a review
Leerdammer Light Slices 160G
£ 1.80
£11.25/kg

Product Description

  • Reduced fat cheese.
  • www.leerdammer.co.uk/social-responsibility
  • Leerdammer® light cheese is the natural Dutch cheese with this recognisable nutty and creamy taste.
  • With 52 calories per slice Leerdammer® Light Natural Cheese Slices are a great low calorie cheese.
  • Our semi-hard cheese is ready sliced so it's perfect as a sandwich filling or snack.
  • At Leerdammer, we work with our famers to ensure the best possible level of welfare for the cows.
  • Free Grazing Promise
  • At Leerdammer® we promise that:
  • Our cows free-graze for at least 120 days a year, 6 hours a day
  • We work with farmers to ensure high standards of animal welfare & reduce environmental impact
  • Packaged under protective atmosphere.
  • Natural dutch cheese with a nutty and creamy taste
  • 50 calories per slice
  • Naturally rich in calcium and protein
  • Made from milk which comes from free-grazing cows
  • Reclosable and 100% recyclable pack
  • Made with pasteurised milk, safe to eat whilst pregnant
  • Suitable for vegetarians and lactose intolerants
  • Pack size: 160g
  • Reduced fat
  • Naturally rich in calcium and protein

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Salt, Lactic Ferments, Vegetarian Rennet

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +4°C and +8°C.

Produce of

Made in Holland from pasteurised milk

Additives

  • Free From Additives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bel UK Ltd,
  • 160 London Road,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • Kent,
  • TN13 2JA.

Return to

  • Bel UK Ltd,
  • 160 London Road,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • Kent,
  • TN13 2JA.
  • France UK Careline No: 0800 030 4605
  • Ireland Careline No: 1800904000
  • www.leerdammer.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x 160g ℮ Slices

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper slice (20 g)
Energy 1094 kJ - 262 kcal219 kJ - 52 kcal
Fat 16 g3.2 g
- of which saturates 10.5 g2.1 g
Carbohydrate <0.1 g<0.1 g
- of which sugars <0.1 g<0.1 g
Protein 29.5 g5.9 g
Salt 1.5 g0.30 g
Calcium 950 mg (119%)**190 mg (24%)**
**RI: Reference Intake--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality reasonable price

5 stars

Good quality reasonable price

Usually bought next

Tesco British Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco Mini Chicken Fillets 650G

£ 3.80
£5.85/kg

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Tesco Emmental Slices 250G

£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here