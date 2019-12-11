By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
President 60% Foil Brie 200G

4(1)Write a review
President 60% Foil Brie 200G
£ 1.90
£9.50/kg

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk.
  • Président Brie is a soft cow's milk cheese with a mild edible rind, famously known as the "King of Cheese" in France.
  • Each wedge of our Président Brie has a buttery smooth texture and a delicate creamy taste.
  • Perfect for a royally good Cheeseboard.
  • At Président, we think life's greatest pleasures are also the simple things. Leave our Brie at room temperature to soften before devouring with warm, crusty bread.
  President Brie is the Number 1 Brie in France and the UK
  Made with pasteurised cow's milk. Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Made with pasteurised cow's milk
  • President Brie is the No. 1 Brie in France and the UK
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use by: see back of pack.

Produce of

Produced in France with milk from EU origin

Name and address

  • LF - Bd Arago,
  • ZI Les Touches,
  • 53810 Change,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.president.uk.com

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1436 kJ/347 kcal
Fat 31g
of which saturates 22g
Carbohydrate <0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein 17g
Salt 1,2g

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought as an alternative to a strong cheddar. Good

4 stars

Bought as an alternative to a strong cheddar. Good quality and taste. Lasted well in fridge.

