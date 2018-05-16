By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Boursin Full Fat Soft Cheese Garlic Herb 150G

Boursin Full Fat Soft Cheese Garlic Herb 150G
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

Product Description

  • Full Fat Soft Cheese with Garlic and Herbs.
  • Bel - Sharing smiles
  • Soft cheese with garlic & herbs
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Garlic and Herbs 2.3%, Salt, Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Tree Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +2°C/+6°C.

Produce of

Made in our factory in: Pacy-sur-Eure, Normandie, France

Name and address

  • Bel,
  • BP 114-92151,
  • Suresnes Cedex,
  • France.

Distributor address

  • Bel UK Ltd,
  • 160 London Rd,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • TN13 2JA.

Return to

  • Bel UK Ltd,
  • 160 London Rd,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • TN13 2JA.
  • www.groupe-bel.com
  • customer careline: 0800 030 4610
  • www.boursin.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesp.100 g
Energy value1635 kJ - 396 kcal
Fat 39 g
of which saturates 26 g
Carbohydrate 3 g
of which sugars 2,5 g
Protein 8,5 g
Salt 1,2 g

