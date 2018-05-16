Boursin Full Fat Soft Cheese Garlic Herb 150G

Product Description
- Full Fat Soft Cheese with Garlic and Herbs.
- Soft cheese with garlic & herbs
- Pack size: 150g
Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Garlic and Herbs 2.3%, Salt, Pepper
- May contain traces of Tree Nuts
Keep refrigerated between +2°C/+6°C.
Made in our factory in: Pacy-sur-Eure, Normandie, France
- Bel,
- BP 114-92151,
- Suresnes Cedex,
- France.
- Bel UK Ltd,
- 160 London Rd,
- Sevenoaks,
- TN13 2JA.
- www.groupe-bel.com
- customer careline: 0800 030 4610
- www.boursin.com
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|p.100 g
|Energy value
|1635 kJ - 396 kcal
|Fat
|39 g
|of which saturates
|26 g
|Carbohydrate
|3 g
|of which sugars
|2,5 g
|Protein
|8,5 g
|Salt
|1,2 g
