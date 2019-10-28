By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Castello Pineapple Halo 125G

4(6)Write a review
Castello Pineapple Halo 125G
£ 1.20
£9.60/kg

Product Description

  • Soft cheese with pineapple, papaya and almonds
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Soft Cheese (Milk) (69%), Candied Papaya (Papaya, Sugar, Rice Flour, Acid: Citric Acid) (8%), Roasted Almonds (8%), Pineapple (8%), Pineapple Juice Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Gelatine, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Citrus Fibre, Preservative (Sorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened use within 5 days and by the date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion: for an indulgent treat serve slices of Castello pineapple soft cheese on crackers with a side salad of rocket and drizzle with French dressing.

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Customer Careline: 0845 600 6688
  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • www.castellocheese.com

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1331kJ / 320kcal
Fat 24g
Of which saturates 13g
Carbohydrate 15g
Of which sugars 13g
Protein 8.7g
Salt 0.58g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not suitable for vegetarians

1 stars

This cheese tastes absolutely gorgeous, but since I became vegetarian I can't eat it because it has gelatine in it. PLEASE make it with a vegetarian alternative so I can buy it again!

Lovely pineapple ring

5 stars

Lovely ring

Delicious pineapple cheese. Recommend it 100%

5 stars

Delicious pineapple cheese. Recommend it 100%

Just that it is delicious

5 stars

Just that it is delicious

Delicious soft cheese with the taste of Pineapple

5 stars

I just love this cheese on a cracker bix with some tomatoes and celery. It really is the most delicious taste, once started I cant stop eating it. This cheese with the taste of pineapple and then the shredded nuts is worth every penny.

Delicious! Very clever combination of flavours. A

4 stars

Delicious! Very clever combination of flavours. A real treat.

Usually bought next

Tesco Wensleydale Cranberry Cheese 200 G

£ 1.75
£8.75/kg

Creamfields French Brie 200G

£ 0.79
£3.95/kg

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

President Brie 200G

£ 1.90
£9.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here