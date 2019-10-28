Castello Pineapple Halo 125G

Not suitable for vegetarians
This cheese tastes absolutely gorgeous, but since I became vegetarian I can't eat it because it has gelatine in it. PLEASE make it with a vegetarian alternative so I can buy it again!
Lovely pineapple ring
Lovely ring
Delicious pineapple cheese. Recommend it 100%
Just that it is delicious
Delicious soft cheese with the taste of Pineapple
I just love this cheese on a cracker bix with some tomatoes and celery. It really is the most delicious taste, once started I cant stop eating it. This cheese with the taste of pineapple and then the shredded nuts is worth every penny.
Delicious! Very clever combination of flavours. A real treat.
Delicious! Very clever combination of flavours. A real treat.