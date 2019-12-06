By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Grated Parmigiano Reggiano 100G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Grated Parmigiano Reggiano 100G
£ 2.20
£22.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy501kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO cheese made with unpasteurised milk.
  • Parmigiano Reggiano
  • Authorisation of The Consorzio Parmigiano Reggiano n° 11/2012
  • Strong and rich with a sweet, tangy flavour. Sprinkle over salad or pasta.
  • Made in Italy. Matured over 24 months to develop a richer flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - 5
  • Matured over 24 months to develop a richer flavour
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy milk from Italy within the PDO area

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1671kJ / 402kcal501kJ / 121kcal
Fat29.7g8.9g
Saturates19.6g5.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein32.4g9.7g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 3 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Parma good

5 stars

I like cheese

