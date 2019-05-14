By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Reserve Swiss Gruyere 195G

Tesco Finest Reserve Swiss Gruyere 195G
£ 3.00
£15.39/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy495kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652kJ / 398kcal

Product Description

  • Swiss Reserve Gruyere AOP full fat hard cheese made with unpasteurised milk.
  • Produce of Switzerland. From a small mountains dairy in the Swiss mountains
  • A renowned alpine cheese from a small dairy in the Swiss mountains, expertly matured for a full bodied, fruity flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - 4
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland using milk from Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from the refrigerator 1 hour before serving to allow flavour to develop.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1652kJ / 398kcal495kJ / 119kcal
Fat32.0g9.6g
Saturates19.4g5.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.5g8.3g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 6 servings.--

Safety information

This cheese is no were near as good as the one it

1 stars

This cheese is no were near as good as the one it replaced

excellent tasting product

5 stars

excellent product a little piece goes a long way in satisfaction so although expensive it lasts a long time

