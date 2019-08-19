By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Castello Extra Creamy Brie 200G

5(1)
Castello Extra Creamy Brie 200G
£ 1.95
£0.98/100g

Product Description

  • White mould full fat soft cheese.
  • Castello® Extra Creamy Brie is made with added cream to create a beautifully soft and buttery flavour. Unlike other soft cheeses, it matures from the inside out to guarantee a velvety texture every time.
  • Strength - very mild - 1
  • Velvety soft, rich & creamy throughout
  • Made with pasteurised cow's milk
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Customer careline 0845 600 6688
  • www.castellocheese.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1692 kJ / 410 kcal
Fat 39 g
of which saturates 25 g
Carbohydrate <0.5 g
of which sugars <0.5 g
Protein 14 g
Salt 1.5 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Excellent

5 stars

Very soft and creamy. Delicious with grapes or crackers.

