Tesco Blue Stilton 220G

Tesco Blue Stilton 220G
£ 1.70
£7.73/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy510kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

Product Description

  • Blue Stilton®.
  • 100% British milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton® Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion
  • Remove from the fridge 1 hour before consumption to enjoy fully.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 7 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.7g7.1g
Salt2.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Trying to buy British now. Lovely cheese.

5 stars

Trying to buy British now. Lovely cheese.

A great cheese.

5 stars

A great, full-flavoured cheese at a competitive price.

