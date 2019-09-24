Le Rustique Pasteurised Camembert 250G

Creamy and matures well
Creamy taste and it matures well; intensifying the flavour. Container useful to keep its shape and make storage easy.
Wonderful flavour
Was great. Would buy again
Moreish.
This Camembert cheese is the best, it's great on its own with meats and olives or delicious baked and served with crusty bread, it goes well with red and white wines i find. I always opt for this Camembert, it's my fav.
Yum yum
Fantastic with a bowl of salad and a crusty roll to dip in. Try the salad with Tesco low calorie salad dressings. Yum yum
A Beautiful Cheese
Remembering animals rights while tasting a beautiful cheese.