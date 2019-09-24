Le Rustique Pasteurised Camembert 250G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Camembert Cheese
  • Le Rustique Camembert is made exclusively from milk collected locally near our cheese factory in Normandy. Our master cheese-makers take time and great care producing and maturing Le Rustique Camembert to ensure you enjoy its intense flavour and creamy texture every time. Le Rustique, the Authentic Taste of France.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

From Pasteurised Cows' Milk

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Use By: See Side of Pack.

Produce of

Made in Normandy (France)

Name and address

  • CF&R,
  • CS 80085,
  • 14503 Vire,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.lerustique.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g
Energy 1114 kJ / 268 kcal
Fat 20 g
of which saturates 14 g
Carbohydrate 1.0 g
of which sugars <0.5 g
Protein 21 g
Salt 1.6 g

Creamy and matures well

4 stars

Creamy taste and it matures well; intensifying the flavour. Container useful to keep its shape and make storage easy.

Wonderful flavour

5 stars

Was great. Would buy again

Moreish.

5 stars

This Camembert cheese is the best, it's great on its own with meats and olives or delicious baked and served with crusty bread, it goes well with red and white wines i find. I always opt for this Camembert, it's my fav.

Yum yum

5 stars

Fantastic with a bowl of salad and a crusty roll to dip in. Try the salad with Tesco low calorie salad dressings. Yum yum

A Beautiful Cheese

5 stars

Remembering animals rights while tasting a beautiful cheese.

