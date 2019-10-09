By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Paneer Cheese 200G

Tesco Paneer Cheese 200G
£ 1.30
£6.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy308kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese made with pasteurised cows' milk.
  • Paneer cheese
  • Made for a firm texture to use in curries
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Paneer Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, using milk from Denmark

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1027kJ / 247kcal308kJ / 74kcal
Fat17.5g5.3g
Saturates10.9g3.3g
Carbohydrate5.3g1.6g
Sugars2.8g0.8g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein16.7g5.0g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

We did not rate this as a good quality paneer, it

1 stars

We did not rate this as a good quality paneer, it was not a good example of its kind. The texture and taste were simply not right and it was too salty. Will definitely not buy again.

Not as good as the previous paneer

2 stars

Something has changed - dont like this at all. Will make my own!

Fantastic product

5 stars

Fantastic product. Bought it as didn't have time to make paneer. Excellent for use in ethnic cuisine. Used it for palak paneer, Salad constituent and for BBQ too. Bigger family pack of 500 gms would be helpful. Best paneer available in UK.

A cheap hard block, about as far removed from the

1 stars

A cheap hard block, about as far removed from the smooth delight of proper paneer. Definately a product made for the least money sold at a price to maximise Tesco products. It cooks really poorly, sticking to a pan rather than toasting as proper paneer should. The result is a messy pan and scortched hard lumps, sort of like bitter but otherwise tasteless drying window putty.

Perfect to add a Spanish meal

4 stars

I love paneer i use to buy this product in London in the Indian shops, the one you sale is not the same but is quite nice

Best paneer I have had in UK, very soft and tasty

5 stars

Best paneer I have had in UK, very soft and tasty and makes a great curry

Indian Paneer is not salty. Its bland and Indians

3 stars

Indian Paneer is not salty. Its bland and Indians or South Asian can use a bland Paneer in many different ways. A Salty paneer is only for curry. Advice: Bring out a non salty paneer. The quality of paneer otherwise is much better than other two available in store. Thans

Its deliciously creamy and cooks really well, i li

5 stars

Its deliciously creamy and cooks really well, i like it much better than the other brands.

salt not mentioned among the ingredients

3 stars

The texture of paneer is good but its too salty and in the list of ingredients salt is not even mentioned.I don't think i can use it too often because of salt.It will be excellent if salt is removed as it can be useful for sweet dishes as well.Thank you.

Too salty.

1 stars

Too salty.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

