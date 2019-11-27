St Agur Blue Cheese 150G

fabulous cheese
Superb cheese! it is my favourite at the moment and has a wonderful full flavour, consistently superb!
My favourite blue cheese
Deliciouse , creamy, sweat taste. It is my favorite blue cheese. Highly recomended.
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened consume within 5 days.
Produced in France
This pack contains approximately 5 x 30g servings
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1493 kJ/
|448 kJ/
|-
|361 kcal
|108 kcal
|Fat
|33.0g
|9.9g
|of which saturates
|23.0g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.2g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.2g
|Protein
|16.0g
|4.8g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.66g
|-
|-
