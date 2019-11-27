By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St Agur Blue Cheese 150G

St Agur Blue Cheese 150G
£ 2.30
£15.34/kg

Product Description

  • Blue Veined Full Fat Soft Cheese
  • Use it to add a kick to your favourite recipes, hot or cold and you'll find great recipe ideas on our website: www.dreamcheese.co.uk.
  • Origin
  • From the Auvergne region of Central France, an area renowned for its centuries-old tradition of blue cheese making. Made with milk from cows that graze on the rich grass of the region's volcanic pastures, it has a rich blue taste and creamy texture.
  • Made from pasteurised milk
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Cows' Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • The irresistible taste of Saint Agur makes it the centre of attention on any cheeseboard. Delicious on crusty bread or as a snack spread on toast.
  • Ideally complemented by a full-bodied red Burgundy, a sweeter white such as Sauternes or a glass of Port.
  • To enjoy Saint Agur at its best, remove from the fridge an hour before serving. A small amount of whey, a naturally occurring liquid, may be found in the pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 5 x 30g servings

Name and address

  • Fromageries des Chaumes,
  • F-64110,
  • Jurançon.
  • Saint Agur,
  • P.O. Box 93,
  • Hampton,

Return to

  • For more information, write to:
  • Saint Agur,
  • P.O. Box 93,
  • Hampton,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW12 2YA.
  • Or visit our website: www.dreamcheese.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy 1493 kJ/448 kJ/
-361 kcal108 kcal
Fat 33.0g9.9g
of which saturates 23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate <0.5g<0.2g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.2g
Protein 16.0g4.8g
Salt 2.2g0.66g
This pack contains approximately 5 x 30g servings--

fabulous cheese

5 stars

Superb cheese! it is my favourite at the moment and has a wonderful full flavour, consistently superb!

My favourite blue cheese

5 stars

Deliciouse , creamy, sweat taste. It is my favorite blue cheese. Highly recomended.

