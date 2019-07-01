By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Castello Blue Cheese 150G

4(3)Write a review
Castello Blue Cheese 150G
£ 1.80
£12.00/kg

Product Description

  • Blue mould full fat soft cheese
  • Castello® Creamy Blue is lovingly made in the traditional way with added cream. It is turned 4 times in 24 hours to ensure the delicious texture. A unique star shaped piercing pattern gives an even distribution of flavour so every bite has the perfect balance between a soft cheese texture and the rich flavour of blue cheese.
  • Rich & creamy with a delicate sharpness
  • Strength - bold - 4
  • Made with pasteurised cow's milk
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Customer careline 0845 600 6688
  • www.castellocheese.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1779 kJ / 431 kcal
Fat 42 g
of which saturates 27 g
Carbohydrate <0.5 g
of which sugars <0.5 g
Protein 13 g
Salt 1.6 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

This cheese has a particular stench I just cant po

2 stars

This cheese has a particular stench I just cant point out to which I recognise it from. I am tied between Daisy's socks and her shoes. They are both so similar and now whenever I eat this delightful textured cheese i just think i am eaten my worse halves foot decorations. Although besides the severe pong to which this cheese lingers i would rather enjoy it. My review has been put so low also to the fact i was very disappointed that the cheese itself wasn't blue. :(

truely yummy

5 stars

absolutely gorgeous and delicious a lovely taste experience

Bliss!

5 stars

Addictive! Melt in the mouth extreme creaminess plus a mild blue-cheese tang. Blue cheese is supposed to contribute to gut health. I can't think of a more delicious way to eat healthily. Only problem, it's too easy to eat half a pack (or more) all at once. So best to look for it on offer, though it's certainly worth the full price.

Usually bought next

Creamfields French Brie 200G

£ 0.79
£3.95/kg

President Brie 200G

£ 1.90
£9.50/kg

Castello Extra Creamy Brie 200G

£ 1.95
£0.98/100g

Le Rustique Pasteurised Camembert 250G

£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here