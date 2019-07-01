Castello Blue Cheese 150G

This cheese has a particular stench I just cant po
This cheese has a particular stench I just cant point out to which I recognise it from. I am tied between Daisy's socks and her shoes. They are both so similar and now whenever I eat this delightful textured cheese i just think i am eaten my worse halves foot decorations. Although besides the severe pong to which this cheese lingers i would rather enjoy it. My review has been put so low also to the fact i was very disappointed that the cheese itself wasn't blue. :(
truely yummy
absolutely gorgeous and delicious a lovely taste experience
Bliss!
Addictive! Melt in the mouth extreme creaminess plus a mild blue-cheese tang. Blue cheese is supposed to contribute to gut health. I can't think of a more delicious way to eat healthily. Only problem, it's too easy to eat half a pack (or more) all at once. So best to look for it on offer, though it's certainly worth the full price.