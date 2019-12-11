Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Dried Pasta, Rice, Noodles & Cous Cous
Noodles
Instant Noodles
Instant Noodles
Showing
1-24
of
49 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(15)
1 Category
Filter by
Instant
Noodles
(49)
7 Brands
Filter by
Pot Noodle
(20)
Filter by
Batchelors
(17)
Filter by
Nissin
(4)
Filter by
Koka
(3)
Filter by
Maggi
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Indonesian Mie
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(45)
Filter by
Halal
(38)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(35)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(35)
Filter by
No egg
(28)
Filter by
No soya
(17)
Filter by
No lactose
(12)
Filter by
No milk
(12)
Filter by
Sugar free
(12)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(9)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(7)
Filter by
Low fat
(7)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Vegan
(3)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(49)
Pot Noodle King Chicken & Mushroom 114G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
1.40
£
12.29
/kg
Add Pot Noodle King Chicken & Mushroom 114G
Add
add Pot Noodle King Chicken & Mushroom 114G to basket
Pot Noodle King Bombay Bad Boy 114G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
1.40
£
12.29
/kg
Add Pot Noodle King Bombay Bad Boy 114G
Add
add Pot Noodle King Bombay Bad Boy 114G to basket
Indonesian Mie Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 70G
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Vegetables, Meat, Soup & Noodles
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.57
/100g
Add Indonesian Mie Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 70G
Add
add Indonesian Mie Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 70G to basket
Pot Noodle King Original Curry 114G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
1.40
£
12.29
/kg
Add Pot Noodle King Original Curry 114G
Add
add Pot Noodle King Original Curry 114G to basket
Pot Noodle King Beef & Tomato 114G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
1.40
£
12.29
/kg
Add Pot Noodle King Beef & Tomato 114G
Add
add Pot Noodle King Beef & Tomato 114G to basket
Pot Noodle King Sticky Rib Snack 114G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
1.40
£
1.23
/100g
Add Pot Noodle King Sticky Rib Snack 114G
Add
add Pot Noodle King Sticky Rib Snack 114G to basket
Pot Noodle King Chinese Chow Mein Snack Pot 114G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
1.40
£
1.23
/100g
Add Pot Noodle King Chinese Chow Mein Snack Pot 114G
Add
add Pot Noodle King Chinese Chow Mein Snack Pot 114G to basket
Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom 4 X 90G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
3.00
£
8.34
/kg
Add Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom 4 X 90G
Add
add Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom 4 X 90G to basket
Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 4 Pack 360G
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
2.75
£
7.64
/kg
Add Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 4 Pack 360G
Add
add Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 4 Pack 360G to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Pot Noodle Original Curry 4 X 90G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
3.00
£
8.34
/kg
Add Pot Noodle Original Curry 4 X 90G
Add
add Pot Noodle Original Curry 4 X 90G to basket
Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato 4 X 90G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
3.00
£
8.34
/kg
Add Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato 4 X 90G
Add
add Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato 4 X 90G to basket
Batchelors Super Noodles Bbq 4 Pack 360G
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
2.75
£
7.64
/kg
Add Batchelors Super Noodles Bbq 4 Pack 360G
Add
add Batchelors Super Noodles Bbq 4 Pack 360G to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 85G
Write a review
Rest of
Asian Noodles
shelf
£
0.45
£
5.30
/kg
Add Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 85G
Add
add Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 85G to basket
Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken Herb 85G
Write a review
Rest of
Packet Instant Noodles
shelf
£
0.81
£
9.53
/kg
Add Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken Herb 85G
Add
add Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken Herb 85G to basket
Batchelors Super Noodles Chilli Chicken 85G
Write a review
Rest of
Packet Instant Noodles
shelf
£
0.81
£
9.53
/kg
Add Batchelors Super Noodles Chilli Chicken 85G
Add
add Batchelors Super Noodles Chilli Chicken 85G to basket
Maggi 2 Minute Masala Noodles 70G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Asian Noodles
shelf
£
0.50
£
0.71
/100g
Add Maggi 2 Minute Masala Noodles 70G
Add
add Maggi 2 Minute Masala Noodles 70G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Maggi Noodles Chicken 5 Pack 59G
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave Noodle & Rice Pots
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.51
/100g
Add Maggi Noodles Chicken 5 Pack 59G
Add
add Maggi Noodles Chicken 5 Pack 59G to basket
Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom 90G
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
1.00
£
11.12
/kg
Add Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom 90G
Add
add Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom 90G to basket
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Koka Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 85G
Write a review
Rest of
Asian Noodles
shelf
£
0.45
£
5.30
/kg
Add Koka Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 85G
Add
add Koka Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 85G to basket
Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy 90G
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
1.00
£
11.12
/kg
Add Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy 90G
Add
add Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy 90G to basket
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Batchelors Super Noodles Mild Curry 90G
Write a review
£
0.81
£
9.00
/kg
Add Batchelors Super Noodles Mild Curry 90G
Add
add Batchelors Super Noodles Mild Curry 90G to basket
Pot Noodle Original Curry 90G
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Noodle Pots
shelf
£
1.00
£
11.12
/kg
Add Pot Noodle Original Curry 90G
Add
add Pot Noodle Original Curry 90G to basket
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Batchelors Super Noodles Bacon 90G
Write a review
£
0.81
£
9.00
/kg
Add Batchelors Super Noodles Bacon 90G
Add
add Batchelors Super Noodles Bacon 90G to basket
Batchelors Super Noodles Chow Mein 90G
Write a review
£
0.81
£
9.00
/kg
Add Batchelors Super Noodles Chow Mein 90G
Add
add Batchelors Super Noodles Chow Mein 90G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
49 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(15)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(49)
Dried Pasta, Rice, Noodles & Cous Cous
(49)
Noodles
(49)
Instant Noodles
(49)
Filter by
BRAND
Pot Noodle
(20)
Batchelors
(17)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(45)
Halal
(38)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close