Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Classic 109G
Product Description
- Fried Wheat Noodles with Classic Flavour.
- Yakisoba noodles with a flavourful sauce. Purely addictive.
- One portion noodles after preparation: 240 g
- Pack size: 109G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles 82, 8% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Stabiliser E501, Thickener E412, Antioxidant E306], Seasoning Sauce 16, 4% [Sugar, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Colour E150c, Dextrose, Molasses, Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavouring], Green Onion
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Celery, Crustacean, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- 1. In a pan, bring 250 ml of water to a boil. Break the noodles for an ideal noodle length.
- 2. Cook the noodles and vegetables in the water 2-3 minutes until the water almost disappears.
- 3. Add the sauce to the noodles, stir well and fry until water completely disappears.
- 4. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
Distributor address
- Nissin Foods GmbH,
- Berner Str. 119,
- D-60437 Frankfurt am Main.
Return to
- www.nissin-foods.de
Net Contents
109g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as prepared: 100g
|as prepared 240g *
|Energy
|810 kJ / 193 kcal
|1944 kJ / 464 kcal
|Fat
|8,1 g
|19,4 g
|of which saturates
|3,8 g
|9,1 g
|Carbohydrate
|24,7 g
|59,2 g
|of which sugars
|3,2 g
|7,7 g
|Protein
|2,2 g
|10,5 g
|Salt
|1,2 g
|2,8 g
|*One portion noodles after preparation: 240 g
