Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Classic 109G
£ 0.75
£6.89/kg

New

Product Description

  • Fried Wheat Noodles with Classic Flavour.
  • Yakisoba noodles with a flavourful sauce. Purely addictive.
  • One portion noodles after preparation: 240 g
  • Pack size: 109G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 82, 8% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Stabiliser E501, Thickener E412, Antioxidant E306], Seasoning Sauce 16, 4% [Sugar, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Colour E150c, Dextrose, Molasses, Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavouring], Green Onion

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Celery, Crustacean, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • 1. In a pan, bring 250 ml of water to a boil. Break the noodles for an ideal noodle length.
  • 2. Cook the noodles and vegetables in the water 2-3 minutes until the water almost disappears.
  • 3. Add the sauce to the noodles, stir well and fry until water completely disappears.
  • 4. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Distributor address

  • Nissin Foods GmbH,
  • Berner Str. 119,
  • D-60437 Frankfurt am Main.

Return to

  • www.nissin-foods.de

Net Contents

109g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared: 100gas prepared 240g *
Energy 810 kJ / 193 kcal1944 kJ / 464 kcal
Fat 8,1 g19,4 g
of which saturates 3,8 g9,1 g
Carbohydrate 24,7 g59,2 g
of which sugars3,2 g7,7 g
Protein 2,2 g10,5 g
Salt 1,2 g2,8 g
*One portion noodles after preparation: 240 g--

