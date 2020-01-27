By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

4(44)Write a review
Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G
£ 0.81
£9.00/kg

Offer

Per 1/2 pack (145g) portion as prepared
  • Energy918kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.70g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 633kJ/151kcal

Product Description

  • Dried noodles with a chicken flavour seasoning.
  • Why not try... BBQ Beef flavour Super Noodles
  • 'Oodles of flavour in every ripple...
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (Butylated Hydroxyanisole, Citric Acid, Propyl Gallate)), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Flavouring, Onion, Garlic, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Ground Turmeric, Acid (Malic Acid), Parsley, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1 Add noodles to 300ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, bring to boil.
2 Add flavour sachet, reduce heat & simmer for 4 minutes or until water is absorbed.
3 Serve immediately & enjoy!

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serves 1 as a tasty snack or 2 as part of a main meal

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN.

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer 1/2 Pack (145g) As Prepared
Energy 633kJ/151kcal918kJ/219kcal
Fat 6.5g9.4g
of which Saturates 3.1g4.5g
Carbohydrate 19.5g28.3g
of which Sugars <0.5g0.7g
Fibre 1.2g1.7g
Protein 3.0g4.4g
Salt 0.48g0.70g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

44 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

The noodles get a bit soggy, and there could be mo

3 stars

The noodles get a bit soggy, and there could be more chicken flavour. A wholewheat version would be appreciated.

A good tasty, quick alternative to potatoes

4 stars

A good tasty, quick alternative to potatoes

Quick easy and tasty

4 stars

I find these noodles so much nicer than any other similar products on the market. Just a few minutes in a pan of boiling water and they make a very tasty snack. They have a subtle but lovely chicken flavour and the noodles are beautifully soft. The portion size is generous enough for a good lunch or as a side in a main meal and they are very filling for their weight. The only downside is having to use a pan and measure out water with a jog which takes a little more time than pot-packaged instant snack noodles. That said it is worth it for the superior quality.

Oodles of noodles

4 stars

Quick and easy to prepare. I usually add extra veg to this to make it more substantial and a bit healthier, but every now and then this is a nice quick lunch.

Took me back to being a student?

3 stars

Took me back to being a student?

Tasty Noodles

4 stars

Handy for a quick snack when the munchies hit. Chicken flavour not too strong but tasty enough to know not plain noodles.

These are flavoursome, can be eaten as a part of a

4 stars

These are flavoursome, can be eaten as a part of a meal or itself as a treat.

fast food

3 stars

better than a pot noodle, tasty & easy. bit too salty.

Quick and easy nice & warm snack which fills the s

4 stars

Quick and easy nice & warm snack which fills the spot. Flavour ok. Perfect when in a hurry

Quick and easy

4 stars

Great flavour and so easy to make when you’re short of time or just fancy a quick snack. Always have them in the cupboard on standby.

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

