Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

The noodles get a bit soggy, and there could be more chicken flavour. A wholewheat version would be appreciated.
A good tasty, quick alternative to potatoes
Quick easy and tasty
I find these noodles so much nicer than any other similar products on the market. Just a few minutes in a pan of boiling water and they make a very tasty snack. They have a subtle but lovely chicken flavour and the noodles are beautifully soft. The portion size is generous enough for a good lunch or as a side in a main meal and they are very filling for their weight. The only downside is having to use a pan and measure out water with a jog which takes a little more time than pot-packaged instant snack noodles. That said it is worth it for the superior quality.
Oodles of noodles
Quick and easy to prepare. I usually add extra veg to this to make it more substantial and a bit healthier, but every now and then this is a nice quick lunch.
Took me back to being a student?
Tasty Noodles
Handy for a quick snack when the munchies hit. Chicken flavour not too strong but tasty enough to know not plain noodles.
These are flavoursome, can be eaten as a part of a meal or itself as a treat.
fast food
better than a pot noodle, tasty & easy. bit too salty.
Quick and easy nice & warm snack which fills the spot. Flavour ok. Perfect when in a hurry
Quick and easy
Great flavour and so easy to make when you’re short of time or just fancy a quick snack. Always have them in the cupboard on standby.