Nissin Soba Teriyaki Instant Noodles 90G

5(1)Write a review
Nissin Soba Teriyaki Instant Noodles 90G
£ 1.40
£1.56/100g

Product Description

  • Instant Wheat Noodles with Teriyaki Sauce.
  • After preparation 180g
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 72% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer E621, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Antioxidant E306, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], Seasoning Sauce 21, 7% [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Salt, Spices, Flavourings (Celery), Colour: Plain Caramel, Chicken Meat Powder, Modified Starch], Cabbage, Carrot, Shiitake Mushroom, Green Onion

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Crustacean, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame

Storage

Best before end: see bottom.

Produce of

Made in EU.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • 1. Remove the cap, lid and sachet. Fill cup with boiling water until the inner line.
  • 2. Close cap and let stand for 3 minutes.
  • 3. Carefully, drain the water through the openings on the cap. Attention: Please also note the drawing on the aluminum lid.
  • 4. Add the content of sachet and stir well. Ready!

Warnings

  • ATTENTION!
  • The cup is hot. Please be careful when draining.

Distributor address

  • Nissin Foods GmbH,
  • Berner Str. 119,
  • D-60437,
  • Frankfurt am Main.

Return to

  • www.nissin-foods.de

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g prepared
Energy 882 kJ / 211 kcal
Fat 9,3 g
of which saturates 4,5 g
Carbohydrate 25,4 g
of which sugars 4,6 g
Protein 5,1 g
Salt 2,3 g

Safety information

View more safety information

ATTENTION! The cup is hot. Please be careful when draining.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

amazing flavour

5 stars

amazing flavour and very filling

