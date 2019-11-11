Nissin Soba Teriyaki Instant Noodles 90G

amazing flavour
amazing flavour and very filling
Noodles 72% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer E621, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Antioxidant E306, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], Seasoning Sauce 21, 7% [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Salt, Spices, Flavourings (Celery), Colour: Plain Caramel, Chicken Meat Powder, Modified Starch], Cabbage, Carrot, Shiitake Mushroom, Green Onion
Best before end: see bottom.
Made in EU.
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g prepared
|Energy
|882 kJ / 211 kcal
|Fat
|9,3 g
|of which saturates
|4,5 g
|Carbohydrate
|25,4 g
|of which sugars
|4,6 g
|Protein
|5,1 g
|Salt
|2,3 g
ATTENTION! The cup is hot. Please be careful when draining.
