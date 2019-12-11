By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom 90G

4.5(129)
Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom 90G
£ 1.00
£11.12/kg

Product Description

  • Noodles in a Chicken and Mushroom flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of soy sauce.
  • Hungry but have no time? Try the UK's No.1 (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, 13/07/2017) delicious instant Noodles in a Chicken and Mushroom flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of soy sauce. It's easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it. So, if you are hungry and looking for a quick, convenient and tasty solution, have some of our noodles. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
  • How is Pot Noodle made?
  • Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal - to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. 'Cos we're nice like that.
  • How to make yourself?
  • It’s simple and quick, it only makes 4 minutes. First Rip off the lid. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 minutes. Next, stir the noodles. Then leave alone for another 2 minutes. Third, stir again! Then find the sachet, add the contents of it for that extra flavour! Lastly, grab a fork and dig in. (Make sure you eat it whilst hot of course! Do not reheat).
  • Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta? We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…
  • Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese
  • Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes
  • Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits
  • Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavor Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience
  • Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you’re already bold if you’ve tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann’s Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation
  • Pot Noodle Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit
  • Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta
  Unilever UK, Pot Noodle, Freepost ADM3940, London SW1A 1YR. Unilever Ireland, Citywest, Dublin 24. Comments or questions? (UK) call free on 0800 032 3251, (IE) Callsave 1850 812030 Mon-Fri 8am-6pm.
  • (Store in a cool, dry place, hint: try the cupboard).
  • UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
  • A quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavors
  • Just add boiling water, ready to eat in just 4 minutes
  • None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Hungrier? Try a King Pot!
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle mix (96%): Dried noodles (69%) [WHEAT flour, palm oil, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonates)], maltodextrin, WHEAT flour, sweetcorn, potassium chloride, flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate), flavourings (contain MILK), sugar, skimmed MILK powder, palm fat, salt, onion powder†, yeast powder (contain WHEAT, BARLEY), mushrooms (0.4%), herbs (chives†, sage), potato starch, mushroom juice concentrate†, acid (citric acid). Sauce sachet (4%): Soy sauce [water, soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), salt, molasses, sugar, acid (acetic acid)]. †From sustainable agriculture May contain egg, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (hint: try the cupboard)

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. RIP OFF LID. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 mins.
  • 2. STIR. Leave for another 2 mins.
  • 3. STIR AGAIN. Find sachet, add contents.
  • 4. GRAB FORK ... and dig in.
  • Make sure you eat it while it's hot. Do not reheat.

Return to

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)596 kJ1933 kJ1818 kJ22%
Energy (kcal)141 kcal459 kcal430 kcal22%
Fat (g)5.7 g18.4 g17 g24%
of which saturates (g)2.8 g9 g8.5 g43%
Carbohydrate (g)19 g62.7 g58 g22%
of which sugars (g)1.1 g3.5 g3.4 g4%
Fibre (g)1.2 g3.7 g3.7 g0%
Protein (g)3.2 g10.3 g9.8 g20%
Salt (g)0.63 g2.1 g1.9 g32%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 305 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )----

129 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

not healthy but good to get well with

4 stars

always a favourite when you're ill. i like it with a little more water than specified which can be done by preparing them as specified then adding a little more water after. If you expect a proper meal then you will be disappointed but they can help counting calories and they have got zero veg in them, the 4 grains of sweet corn is a little pathetic but we want noodles not corn anyway. last time i looked them are at least vegetarian if not vegan because the "chicken" in it is not real chicken... but read the ingredients list, it has been a while since i did.

Taste great; helpful when I cant cook.

5 stars

Very good. I use these when my health is not up to cooking, which has become more frequent recently, the good thing about them is they feel like a treat rather than a cobbled together meal. I particularly like them when they are discounted LOL

Easy quick snack

5 stars

I have a busy life style where I’m always in and out of the house so these pot noodles really do come in handy for those days where you need a quick bite to eat but time is lacking. No fuss packaging with clear easy to follow instructions, made in a matter of minutes and oh so tasty. I love the chicken and mushroom flavour! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick, tasty and easy

5 stars

Great for a quick and easy lunch or good for a snack through the day. Really easy to make and fool proof. Has great flavour and keeps you going until dinner time. Not a flavour I have purchased before due to not liking mushrooms but definitely will again as really enjoyed it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect speedy snack that never gets old

5 stars

As a busy mum of a toddler, with a baby on the way, I don’t get much time to stop for meals for myself. My lunch needs to be quick, convenient & filling. This ticks all of those boxes and the flavours are amazing. This flavour is also vegetarian which for me is a must. An easy to grab, quick lunch that will keep me full up until dinner time & stop me wanting to snack through the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An absolute Classic

5 stars

Quick and easy lunch time solution. Flavour is great, very filling, quick and easy if you don’t have a lot of time. A British lunch staple!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oodles of yummy noodles

5 stars

A fantastically flavoured snack that is quick and convenient especially for my hectic days. Its handy to know, that before you eat it, it really is as simple as its says! Guaranteed every time. Just add hot water and boom! In 4 minutes you get a hot delicious pot snack which is full of flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste

5 stars

sometimes I don’t have time to prepare food to myself. This Poot noodle is perfect to east something really fast. It takes only few minutes to get ready and tastes really good. I will recommend to my friend for sure!! ;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for a quick snack

4 stars

I havent had a pot noodle in years and had forgotten how easy they are. All you need is a kettle and water. Super quick to make and is great if you are just grabbing a bite to eat. I found that the chicken and mushroom potnoodle full of flavour and really enjoyable. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Guilty Pleasure!

5 stars

I haven't had a pot noodle for years, I forgot how nice they are! I took this one to work. A lot of my colleagues mentioned to me that they too had not had a pot noodle for years. Opening the foil on the lid brought back many memories of when I was a student, the chicken and mushroom flavour has a lovely savoury smell. It was the perfect snack for lunch time in work as it only took 5 minutes to prepare. After it was ready I also added the soy sauce as it definitely adds to the flavour. In true student fashion I decided to start by making pot noodle sandwiches with white bread and thickly spread butter. The noodles were just as delicious as I remember. After I had finished all the noodles I then drank the juice left in the bottom. I have since gone out and bought several more. I am going to keep them in my work drawers for those days when I forget lunch or need a filling snack. They have a long date on them too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 129 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

