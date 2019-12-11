Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom 90G

not healthy but good to get well with 4 stars A Tesco Customer15th May 2019 always a favourite when you're ill. i like it with a little more water than specified which can be done by preparing them as specified then adding a little more water after. If you expect a proper meal then you will be disappointed but they can help counting calories and they have got zero veg in them, the 4 grains of sweet corn is a little pathetic but we want noodles not corn anyway. last time i looked them are at least vegetarian if not vegan because the "chicken" in it is not real chicken... but read the ingredients list, it has been a while since i did. Report

Taste great; helpful when I cant cook. 5 stars A Tesco Customer10th October 2018 Very good. I use these when my health is not up to cooking, which has become more frequent recently, the good thing about them is they feel like a treat rather than a cobbled together meal. I particularly like them when they are discounted LOL Report

Easy quick snack 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have a busy life style where I’m always in and out of the house so these pot noodles really do come in handy for those days where you need a quick bite to eat but time is lacking. No fuss packaging with clear easy to follow instructions, made in a matter of minutes and oh so tasty. I love the chicken and mushroom flavour! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick, tasty and easy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Great for a quick and easy lunch or good for a snack through the day. Really easy to make and fool proof. Has great flavour and keeps you going until dinner time. Not a flavour I have purchased before due to not liking mushrooms but definitely will again as really enjoyed it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect speedy snack that never gets old 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 As a busy mum of a toddler, with a baby on the way, I don’t get much time to stop for meals for myself. My lunch needs to be quick, convenient & filling. This ticks all of those boxes and the flavours are amazing. This flavour is also vegetarian which for me is a must. An easy to grab, quick lunch that will keep me full up until dinner time & stop me wanting to snack through the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An absolute Classic 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Quick and easy lunch time solution. Flavour is great, very filling, quick and easy if you don’t have a lot of time. A British lunch staple!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oodles of yummy noodles 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 A fantastically flavoured snack that is quick and convenient especially for my hectic days. Its handy to know, that before you eat it, it really is as simple as its says! Guaranteed every time. Just add hot water and boom! In 4 minutes you get a hot delicious pot snack which is full of flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 sometimes I don’t have time to prepare food to myself. This Poot noodle is perfect to east something really fast. It takes only few minutes to get ready and tastes really good. I will recommend to my friend for sure!! ;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for a quick snack 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I havent had a pot noodle in years and had forgotten how easy they are. All you need is a kettle and water. Super quick to make and is great if you are just grabbing a bite to eat. I found that the chicken and mushroom potnoodle full of flavour and really enjoyable. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]