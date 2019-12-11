Nissin Soba Chilli Instant Noodles 92G

Product Description
- Instant Wheat Noodles with Chili Sauce.
- Pack size: 92g
Information
Ingredients
Noodles 70, 7% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer E621, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Antioxidant E306, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], Seasoning Sauce 21, 7% [Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Vinegar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat), Molasses, Colour E150c, Spices, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Chili (0, 5% in Seasoning Sauce), Flavouring], Cabbage, Red Bell Pepper
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Celery, Crustacean, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame
Storage
Best before end: see bottom.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- 1. Remove the cap, lid and sachet. Fill cup with boiling water until the inner line.
- 2. Close cap and let stand for 3 minutes.
- 3. Carefully, drain the water through the openings on the cap. Attention: Please also note the drawing on the aluminium lid.
- 4. Add the content of sachet and stir well. Ready!
- After preparation 180g
Distributor address
- Nissin Foods GmbH,
- Berner Str. 119,
- D-60437,
- Frankfurt am Main.
Return to
- www.nissin-foods.de
Net Contents
92g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g prepared
|Energy
|915 kJ / 218 kcal
|Fat
|9,3 g
|of which saturates
|4,4 g
|Carbohydrate
|27,4 g
|of which sugars
|6,3 g
|Protein
|4,8 g
|Salt
|2,4 g
