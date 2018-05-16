Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 85G

Product Description
- Instant Noodles
- Halal
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Noodles: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Seasoning: Salt, Chicken Flavouring (contains Wheat, Soy), Flavour Enhancer (E621), Sugar, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Chives, Spices
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Product of Singapore
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Instructions:
- 1. Place noodles into 400ml of boiling water and cook for 2 minutes.
- 2. Add seasoning and stir.
- 3. Transfer to bowl and serve.
Number of uses
Serving size (1 pack): 85g, As prepared: 485g
Name and address
- Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd.,
- 37 Quality Road,
- Jurong,
- Singapore 618808.
Distributor address
- Golden Meadows,
- Wembley,
- HA0 1HX.
Return to
- Golden Meadows,
- Wembley,
- HA0 1HX.
- www.tathui.com
- www.kokanoodles.com
Net Contents
85g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per serving
|Energy
|340kJ / 81kcal
|1648kJ / 393kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|16.6g
|of which Saturates
|1.6g
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|50.6g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|2.4g
|Protein
|1.9g
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|3.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019