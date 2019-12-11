Maggi 2 Minute Masala Spicy Noodles 70G

Love it
It is very yummy, my whole family can't live without it
jaskirat
i love maggi it has been my childhood favorite i have it once a week i love it keep up the good work if you have anything you want me to test out let me know
Decent
It is good but I found some wax with it. Even after it was band. I took the wax out of it with some separate hot water. It also takes 10 minutes!
Amzing flavour
I have been buying this since 2014 july and am in love with this product, it is easy to cook and tastes just amazing.
Fantastic
Best food very tasty make very easy love this food
delicious noodles
love these noodles. first thing to go for when feeling peckish. quick to make aswell