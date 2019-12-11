By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi 2 Minute Masala Spicy Noodles 70G

4.5(6)Write a review
Maggi 2 Minute Masala Spicy Noodles 70G
£ 0.50
£0.71/100g
£ 0.50
£0.71/100g

Offer

Each pack** contains
  • Energy1274 kJ 303 kcal
    15%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt2.17g
    36%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 396 kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Minute Noodles Masala
  • Bringing you classic Indian noodles, Maggi 2 Minute Masala Noodles are simply delicious, quick noodles. Part of our World Foods range, these Masala noodles are made in India, and flavoured with authentic herbs and spices sourced and grown in India.
  • Maggi 2 Minute Masala Noodles are so simple to make and are ready in just two minutes. Each pack contains a noodle cake and a Masala flavour sachet, ready to prepare a bowl of delicious masala-flavour Maggi noodles, free from Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil.
  • Simply break the block of Maggi 2 Minute Noodles into four pieces and put the noodles and the Masala flavouring into a pan of 225ml boiling water. Cook for 2 minutes whilst stirring occasionally and then serve.
  • With our World Foods range, we're proud to celebrate the fact that people all over the world love Maggi®. From Nigeria to India, whether you're looking for a taste of home or a chance to explore something new, you can find what you're looking for with Maggi® World Foods.
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • Look out for other authentic flavours from India like Maggi 2 Minute Chapata Noodles!
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • Delicious masala flavour instant noodles; so simple to make!
  • Each pack contains noodles and a sachet of Masala flavouring
  • Made in India; part of our amazing World Foods range!
  • Ready in just two minutes
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Potassium Chloride, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Humectant (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Thickener (Guar Gum), Seasoning Sachet: Hydrolysed Peanut Protein, Noodle Cake* (with Gluten), Sugar, Spices (Coriander, Red Chilli Pepper, Turmeric, Cumin, Aniseed, Fenugreek, Ginger, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Clove), Onion, Corn Starch, Garlic, Palm Oil, Salt, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate), Potassium Chloride, Flavour Enhancers (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), *See noodles ingredients list

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk and Soya

Storage

Store cool and dry

Produce of

Product of India

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 Minutes to Great Taste
  • 1 Break the Noodles into four parts.
  • 2 Add Noodles and Flavour Sachet powder to 250ml of boiling water.
  • 3 Cook for 2 minutes in an open pan. Stir occasionally. Do not drain remaining water.

Number of uses

Makes one serving

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

70g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g**Per Serving**% RI*
Energy396 kJ1274 kJ
-94 kcal303 kcal15%
Fat3.3g10.7g15%
of which: saturates1.5g4.9g25%
Carbohydrate13.6g43.6g17%
of which: sugars0.4g1.4g2%
Fibre0.9g2.9g-
Protein2.1g6.7g13%
Salt0.68g2.17g36%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**Pack + 250ml water; basis for per 100g---
Makes one serving---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

It is very yummy, my whole family can't live without it

jaskirat

5 stars

i love maggi it has been my childhood favorite i have it once a week i love it keep up the good work if you have anything you want me to test out let me know

Decent

3 stars

It is good but I found some wax with it. Even after it was band. I took the wax out of it with some separate hot water. It also takes 10 minutes!

Amzing flavour

5 stars

I have been buying this since 2014 july and am in love with this product, it is easy to cook and tastes just amazing.

Fantastic

5 stars

Best food very tasty make very easy love this food

delicious noodles

5 stars

love these noodles. first thing to go for when feeling peckish. quick to make aswell

