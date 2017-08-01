By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pot Noodle King Chicken & Mushroom 114G

4.5(44)Write a review
image 1 of Pot Noodle King Chicken & Mushroom 114G
£ 1.40
£12.29/kg

Product Description

  • Noodles in a Chicken and Mushroom flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of soy sauce.
  • Grab yourself a tasty King Pot Noodle for those moments when you are feeling even hungrier! Try the UK's No.1 (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack Mat Value Sales, 13/07/2017) instant Noodles in a Chicken and Mushroom flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of soy sauce. It's easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it. Quick, convenient and delicious Pot Noodle in a King size version for King size hunger. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
  • How is Pot Noodle made?
  • Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal - to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. 'Cos we're nice like that.
  • Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta?
  • We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…
  • Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese.
  • Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes.
  • Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits.
  • Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavour Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience.
  • Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you’re already bold if you’ve tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann’s Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation.
  • Pot Noodle Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit.
  • Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta.
  • UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
  • A quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavours
  • Just add boiling water, ready to eat in just 4 minutes
  • None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Have you tried Pot Pasta?
  • Pack size: 114g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles:Noodles (51%) [WHEAT flour, palm fat, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonate)]. Sauce and Vegetables:Water, maltodextrin, WHEAT flour, vegetables (2.7%) [mushrooms (1.5%), sweetcorn, onion powder], potassium chloride, flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate), flavourings (contain WHEAT, MILK), sugar, skimmed MILK powder, salt, palm fat, yeast powder (contains WHEAT, BARLEY), herbs, acid (citric acid), mushroom juice concentrate, colour (curcumin). Sachet:Soy sauce (1%) [water, soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), salt, molasses, sugar, acid (acetic acid)]. May contain egg, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (hint: try the cupboard)

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. RIP OFF LID. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 mins.
  • 2. STIR. Leave for another 2 mins.
  • 3. STIR AGAIN. Find sachet, add contents.
  • 4. GRAB FORK and dig in.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

114g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)587 kJ1916 kJ2260 kJ27%
Energy (kcal)142 kcal463 kcal547 kcal27%
Fat (g)5.4 g18 g21 g30%
of which saturates (g)2.6 g8.6 g10 g50%
Carbohydrate (g)19 g63 g73 g28%
of which sugars (g)1.2 g4 g4.6 g5%
Fibre (g)1.2 g3.7 g4.6 g0%
Protein (g)3.2 g10 g12 g24%
Salt (g)0.63 g2 g2.4 g40%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 385 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

44 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

King Pot Noodle

4 stars

Normally I would say the #kingpotnoodle would be a #hangoverbreakfast for me but alas not been drinking as had the flu for 4 days . Having something quick and easy to have today was good. So I was hoping I had worked up a bit of an appetite but yet again #leftovers. Think I need to stick to the regular #potnoodle. But that's just me so if you have a big appetite it's for you. What I did eat though done the trick!! But the real questions for me are...... Sachet at the start or after 2 minutes ? Not because I don't read instructions but just because I always seem to forget to add it if I leave it for 2 minutes #dilemas #ketchup or not and if you feel you can handle it #breadand butter or not. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A decent snack.

3 stars

I enjoyed this pot noodle; it had good flavours and was quick and easy to make. However, it doesn't stand out from other similar products, and the price would be a factor for me whether to choose this over other brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot noodle

5 stars

Lovely pot noodle ideal for a quick easy lunch or snack would recommend as we like the chicken and mushroom pot noodle. And will definitely buy again as son also enjoyed it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chicken and Mushroom pot noodle

5 stars

My 14 yr tried this one he found it really easy to do it didn't take long either which is a bonus especially with a house full of hungry children he said it was full of flavour the soya sauce complimented the noodles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

KING Pot Noodle!

4 stars

I love this product. This pot noodle is by far my favourite flavour. However I do feel like they could be improved by removing the sweet corn. The texture of the sweet corn does not go well with the rest of the ingredients as when the water is added the sweet corn remains very crunchy and underdone. The size of the pot noodle is a bit too much. I was very full and did not manage to eat the whole thing alone. So if you're someone who likes to share your food then this is the pot noodle for you! It is very quick and easy to prepare especially if you're in a hurry but still want something hot to eat. Overall I would absolutely purchase this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

bfitpatrick2017

5 stars

Brilliant for snacks, personally prefer extra soy sauce but overall very tasty! Also a good rip to know how you like to eat urs as me and my partner love them but eat them differently. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrswoodward

5 stars

I aboustly love this potnoodle literally takes 2 mins and its ready to eat... its great if you have a rush lunch i am extermly happy with my product i love it!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

King potnoodle

4 stars

I think the packaging is eye catching, bright and current. Easy instructions clear and simple. Consistency is good, full of flavour. Ideal if short on time but need a filling meal, I was stuffed! And I could even recycle the pot after. Would defo buy again. Big thanks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Busy mum and toddler lunch

5 stars

So quick and easy to make brilliant for me with a toddler who is constantly on the go. There was to much to eat on my own in the king pot noodle so measy and my 2 year old daughter shared it for lunch. Packed full of flavour and tastes amazing even though I hate mushrooms this is my all time favourite. Great value for money for us as it's not to much more expensive for the king pot noodles and we feed us both cheaper than buying two pot noodles. Love it my all time favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

KING left Not Mushroom for competition

5 stars

The chicken and mushroom King pot noodle is absolutely delicious and jam packed with flavour! And let's face it...who doesn't love something that takes only minutes to make! You get a very generous portion, which came in handy seeing as my children wanted in on the action and quickly slurped up some tastyness. If I had to get really picky and down to the north gritty, I would just say...stand back when opening as this king is a fighter and packed a punch, when I peeled back the lid I got a mini explosion of powder in my face...but hey, atleast it smelt and tasted scrumptious! Quite simply the King chicken and mushroom pot noodle, leaves not MUSHROOM for competition. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

