Pot Noodle King Chicken & Mushroom 114G

King Pot Noodle 4 stars Review from unilever.com 1st August 2017 Normally I would say the #kingpotnoodle would be a #hangoverbreakfast for me but alas not been drinking as had the flu for 4 days . Having something quick and easy to have today was good. So I was hoping I had worked up a bit of an appetite but yet again #leftovers. Think I need to stick to the regular #potnoodle. But that's just me so if you have a big appetite it's for you. What I did eat though done the trick!! But the real questions for me are...... Sachet at the start or after 2 minutes ? Not because I don't read instructions but just because I always seem to forget to add it if I leave it for 2 minutes #dilemas #ketchup or not and if you feel you can handle it #breadand butter or not. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A decent snack. 3 stars Review from unilever.com 26th July 2017 I enjoyed this pot noodle; it had good flavours and was quick and easy to make. However, it doesn't stand out from other similar products, and the price would be a factor for me whether to choose this over other brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot noodle 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th July 2017 Lovely pot noodle ideal for a quick easy lunch or snack would recommend as we like the chicken and mushroom pot noodle. And will definitely buy again as son also enjoyed it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chicken and Mushroom pot noodle 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th July 2017 My 14 yr tried this one he found it really easy to do it didn't take long either which is a bonus especially with a house full of hungry children he said it was full of flavour the soya sauce complimented the noodles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

KING Pot Noodle! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th July 2017 I love this product. This pot noodle is by far my favourite flavour. However I do feel like they could be improved by removing the sweet corn. The texture of the sweet corn does not go well with the rest of the ingredients as when the water is added the sweet corn remains very crunchy and underdone. The size of the pot noodle is a bit too much. I was very full and did not manage to eat the whole thing alone. So if you're someone who likes to share your food then this is the pot noodle for you! It is very quick and easy to prepare especially if you're in a hurry but still want something hot to eat. Overall I would absolutely purchase this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

bfitpatrick2017 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th July 2017 Brilliant for snacks, personally prefer extra soy sauce but overall very tasty! Also a good rip to know how you like to eat urs as me and my partner love them but eat them differently. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrswoodward 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2017 I aboustly love this potnoodle literally takes 2 mins and its ready to eat... its great if you have a rush lunch i am extermly happy with my product i love it!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

King potnoodle 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th July 2017 I think the packaging is eye catching, bright and current. Easy instructions clear and simple. Consistency is good, full of flavour. Ideal if short on time but need a filling meal, I was stuffed! And I could even recycle the pot after. Would defo buy again. Big thanks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Busy mum and toddler lunch 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th July 2017 So quick and easy to make brilliant for me with a toddler who is constantly on the go. There was to much to eat on my own in the king pot noodle so measy and my 2 year old daughter shared it for lunch. Packed full of flavour and tastes amazing even though I hate mushrooms this is my all time favourite. Great value for money for us as it's not to much more expensive for the king pot noodles and we feed us both cheaper than buying two pot noodles. Love it my all time favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]