By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pot Noodle King Bombay Bad Boy 114G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Pot Noodle King Bombay Bad Boy 114G
£ 1.40
£12.29/kg

Product Description

  • Noodles in an incredibly hot curry flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of hot fire chilli sauce.
  • Craving something spicy? To experience a hot sensation grab yourself a tasty King sized Bombay Bad Boy Pot Noodle. It is perfect for those moments when you are feeling even hungrier! Try the UK's No.1 instant Noodles in an incredibly hot curry flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of hot fire chilli sauce. It's easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it. Quick, convenient and delicious Pot Noodle in a King size version for King size hunger. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
  • How is Pot Noodle made?
  • Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal - to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. 'Cos we're nice like that.
  • (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, 30/08/16)
  • Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta?
  • We know the Pot is already perfect but if you're feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…
  • Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese
  • Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes
  • Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits
  • Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavour Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience
  • Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you're already bold if you've tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann's Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation
  • Pot Noodle Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit
  • Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta
  • UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
  • Quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavours
  • Just add some water: Ready to eat in only 4 minutes
  • None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • No that hungry? Try a standard Pot!
  • Pack size: 114g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle mix (97%): Dried noodles (65%) [WHEAT flour (contains calcium carbonate, iron, niacin, thiamin), palm oil, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonates)], maltodextrin, WHEAT flour, curry (coriander, cumin, turmeric, pepper, aniseed, cinnamon, fennel seed, ginger, lovage root, cayenne pepper, allspice), yeast extract, garlic†, sweetcorn, peas†, sugar, salt, onion powder†, palm fat, BARLEY malt extract, potato starch, soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), flavourings, acid (citric acid), paprika†. Sauce Sachet (3%): Chilli sauce (water, spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, salt, cumin, cayenne pepper, flavourings). †From sustainable agriculture May contain milk, egg, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (but don't let dust gather)

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Peel back lid halfway, remove sachet, pour boiling water to fill line, re-cover pot with lid & leave for 2 mins
  • 2. Stir in sachet contents, leave for another 2 mins while you check out @POTNOODLE
  • 3. Seize your opportunity! Strike while the pot's hot! Do not reheat!

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

114g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)592 kJ1931 kJ2279 kJ27%
Energy (kcal)143 kcal467 kcal551 kcal28%
Fat (g)5.5 g18 g21 g30%
of which saturates (g)2.6 g8.6 g10 g50%
Carbohydrate (g)20 g64 g77 g30%
of which sugars (g)0.9 g2.9 g3.5 g4%
Fibre (g)1.3 g4.4 g5 g0%
Protein (g)3.2 g10 g12 g24%
Salt (g)0.4 g1.3 g1.5 g25%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 385 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good but satchet of chilli hasn't increased to acc

4 stars

Good but satchet of chilli hasn't increased to accomodate increased amount of noodle so if you like the heat of the standard version you may be a little dissapointed

Usually bought next

Pot Noodle King Chicken & Mushroom 114G

£ 1.40
£12.29/kg

Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

£ 0.81
£9.00/kg

Pot Noodle King Original Curry 114G

£ 1.40
£12.29/kg

Pot Noodle King Beef & Tomato 114G

£ 1.40
£12.29/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here