Pot Noodle King Bombay Bad Boy 114G

Good but satchet of chilli hasn't increased to acc
Good but satchet of chilli hasn't increased to accomodate increased amount of noodle so if you like the heat of the standard version you may be a little dissapointed
Noodle mix (97%): Dried noodles (65%) [WHEAT flour (contains calcium carbonate, iron, niacin, thiamin), palm oil, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonates)], maltodextrin, WHEAT flour, curry (coriander, cumin, turmeric, pepper, aniseed, cinnamon, fennel seed, ginger, lovage root, cayenne pepper, allspice), yeast extract, garlic†, sweetcorn, peas†, sugar, salt, onion powder†, palm fat, BARLEY malt extract, potato starch, soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), flavourings, acid (citric acid), paprika†. Sauce Sachet (3%): Chilli sauce (water, spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, salt, cumin, cayenne pepper, flavourings). †From sustainable agriculture May contain milk, egg, celery and mustard
Store in a cool, dry place (but don't let dust gather)
Poland
114g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|592 kJ
|1931 kJ
|2279 kJ
|27%
|Energy (kcal)
|143 kcal
|467 kcal
|551 kcal
|28%
|Fat (g)
|5.5 g
|18 g
|21 g
|30%
|of which saturates (g)
|2.6 g
|8.6 g
|10 g
|50%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|20 g
|64 g
|77 g
|30%
|of which sugars (g)
|0.9 g
|2.9 g
|3.5 g
|4%
|Fibre (g)
|1.3 g
|4.4 g
|5 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|3.2 g
|10 g
|12 g
|24%
|Salt (g)
|0.4 g
|1.3 g
|1.5 g
|25%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 385 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019