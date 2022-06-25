We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nissin Soba Cup Sukiyaki Beef 89G

4.9(31)
Nissin Soba Cup Sukiyaki Beef 89G
£1.50
£16.86/kg

Product Description

  • Instant Wheat Noodles with Seasoning Sauce, Sukiyaki Beef Flavour.
  • After preparation: 180g
  • I am Recyclable
  • Lincensed by: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Japan
  • Ready in 3 min
  • Pack size: 0.089KG

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 72, 4% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451) Antioxidant (E306), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Seasoning Sauce 21, 1% [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Beef Fat, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Modified Starch], Onion, Beef Meat Pieces 1, 2%, Carrot, Spring Onion

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame.

Storage

Best before end: see base.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: 1 Remove the cap, lid and sachet. Fill cup with boiling water until the inner line.
  • 2 Close cap and let stand for 3 minutes. 3 Carefully, drain the water through the openings on the cap.
  • Attention: Please also note the drawing on the aluminium lid. 4 Add the content of sachet and stir well. Ready!

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Nissin Foods Kft.,
  • Momofuku u. 4.,
  • H-6000 Kecskemét.
  • Premier Foods Group,
  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Premier Foods Group,
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Chadha Oriental Foods,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • Herts,
  • England,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • Consumer relations: www.nissin-foods.eu

Net Contents

89g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g prepared product
Energy 921 kJ/220 kcal
Fat 10,7 g
of which saturates 4,8 g
Carbohydrate 24,9 g
of which sugars 4,3 g
Protein 4,6 g
Salt 1,9 g
31 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Quick, easy, delicious.

5 stars

The pots are a great size and the draining lid makes these perfect for a quick lunch in work with no mess. The flavour is very authentic and they're the perfect portion. Price point is slightly high but I do think they're enough on their own for a lunch and cheaper than buying supermarket meal deals etc. A nice option for something quick and easy without sacrificing flavour.

Yummy

4 stars

So tasty and easy to make and very filling would-be fantastic on the go for a quick lunch.

My son loves these they are a little bit pricey bu

4 stars

My son loves these they are a little bit pricey but he reckons there well worth it .

5 star noodles!

5 stars

Was really surprised by these, they are delicious! Really authentic instant noodles and excellent value for money. So easy to prepare - ideal for a quick snack. Will purchase again.

Really tasty and quick to make, great for somethin

5 stars

Really tasty and quick to make, great for something quick to grab after a long day.

Authentic and Quick

5 stars

Delicious Sukiyaki Beef Noodles. Authentic and Quick to Make. Perfect for a quick lunch on the go.

Tasty pot!

5 stars

I was very surprised with the taste! Very tasty! Quick and easy to make, which is great if there isn’t enough time to make lunch with a busy lifestyle. I would definitely purchase again.

The taste was amazing the onion and cabbage was ha

5 stars

The taste was amazing the onion and cabbage was hard to get out pot because it stuck to the side. But the flavours were amazing wouldn’t believe it was from a pot if it was served in a bowl

Taste very good, will buy them again

5 stars

Taste very good, will buy them again

Tasty, Easy, Quick and Good Value

5 stars

Great flavour and easy to prepare. I really like the texture of these noodles. You drain the water off and then add the flavour, so they're really tasty and not watery. If you like a broth you can leave some water in, to your own taste. They're great for work as the plastic cup is robust and you can leave the lid on to keep them warm. Packaging is 100% recyclable. Can't really fault these noodles. Excellent.

