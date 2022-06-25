Nissin Soba Cup Sukiyaki Beef 89G

Quick, easy, delicious.
The pots are a great size and the draining lid makes these perfect for a quick lunch in work with no mess. The flavour is very authentic and they're the perfect portion. Price point is slightly high but I do think they're enough on their own for a lunch and cheaper than buying supermarket meal deals etc. A nice option for something quick and easy without sacrificing flavour.
Yummy
So tasty and easy to make and very filling would-be fantastic on the go for a quick lunch.
My son loves these they are a little bit pricey but he reckons there well worth it .
5 star noodles!
Was really surprised by these, they are delicious! Really authentic instant noodles and excellent value for money. So easy to prepare - ideal for a quick snack. Will purchase again.
Really tasty and quick to make, great for something quick to grab after a long day.
Authentic and Quick
Delicious Sukiyaki Beef Noodles. Authentic and Quick to Make. Perfect for a quick lunch on the go.
Tasty pot!
I was very surprised with the taste! Very tasty! Quick and easy to make, which is great if there isn’t enough time to make lunch with a busy lifestyle. I would definitely purchase again.
The taste was amazing the onion and cabbage was hard to get out pot because it stuck to the side. But the flavours were amazing wouldn’t believe it was from a pot if it was served in a bowl
Taste very good, will buy them again
Taste very good, will buy them again
Tasty, Easy, Quick and Good Value
Great flavour and easy to prepare. I really like the texture of these noodles. You drain the water off and then add the flavour, so they're really tasty and not watery. If you like a broth you can leave some water in, to your own taste. They're great for work as the plastic cup is robust and you can leave the lid on to keep them warm. Packaging is 100% recyclable. Can't really fault these noodles. Excellent.