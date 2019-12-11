Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato 4 X 90G

Product Description
- Noodles in a Beef and Tomato flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of Tomato Sauce.
- Hungry, but have no time? Grab our multipack with four tasty Beef & Tomato pots inside so you always have a quick and convenient snack at hand! Try the UK's No.1 instant Noodles in a Beef & Tomato flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of tomato sauce. It's easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
- How is Pot Noodle made?
- Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal - to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. 'Cos we're nice like that.
- Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta?
- We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…
- UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
- A quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavours
- Just add boiling water, ready to eat in just 4 minutes
- None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Hungrier? Try a King Pot!
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
Noodle mix (95%): Dried noodles (70%) [WHEAT flour (contains calcium carbonate, iron, niacin, thiamin), palm oil, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonates)], maltodextrin, WHEAT flour, yeast extract, flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate), tomatoes† (1.2%), sugar, peas†, tomato powder† (0.8%), salt, flavourings, palm fat, hydrolysed vegetable protein (SOY), onion powder†, potato starch, acid (citric acid), garlic†, soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), sunflower oil. Sauce sachet (5%): Tomato sauce [water, spirit vinegar, tomato paste† (18%), sugar, glucose syrup, salt, modified corn starch]. †From sustainable agriculture May contain milk, egg, celery and mustard
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place (but don't let dust gather)
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Peel back lid halfway, remove sachet, pour boiling water to fill line, re-cover pot with lid & leave for 2 mins
- 2. Stir in sachet contents, leave for another 2 mins while you check out @POTNOODLE
- 3. Seize your opportunity! Strike while the pot's hot! Do not reheat!
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Pot Noodle,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|604 kJ
|1939 kJ
|1842 kJ
|22%
|Energy (kcal)
|143 kcal
|460 kcal
|436 kcal
|22%
|Fat (g)
|5.7 g
|18.2 g
|17 g
|24%
|of which saturates (g)
|2.8 g
|8.9 g
|8.5 g
|43%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|19 g
|62.2 g
|58 g
|22%
|of which sugars (g)
|1.4 g
|4.5 g
|4.3 g
|5%
|Fibre (g)
|1.3 g
|4.1 g
|4 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|3.5 g
|11.1 g
|11 g
|22%
|Salt (g)
|0.55 g
|1.8 g
|1.7 g
|28%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 305 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
